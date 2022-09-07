NTA NEET UG 2022 Result likely TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in, check result time, other details

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 Result today - September 7, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check their NTA NEET UG 2022 Result on the official website - www.neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA NEET UG 2022 Result link is expected to go online by today evening. NTA is yet to confirm the exact time for NTA NEET UG 2022 Result.

NTA NEET UG 2022 Result Date and Time

NTA NEET UG 2022 Result Date: September 7, 2022 (today)

NTA NEET UG 2022 Result Time: likely by evening

NTA NEET UG 2022 Result Official Website: www.neet.nta.nic.in, www.ntaresults.nic.in.

Information related to NTA NEET UG 2022 Result, Scorecard is also expected to be sent to candidates on their registered email ids/phone numbers.

NTA NEET UG 2022 was conducted on July 17, 2022, this year for over 18 lakh students. This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021. Last week, NTA also released NEET UG 2022 Answer Key and OMR Sheets at www.neet.nta.nic.in.

Apart from the results, NTA would also be releasing the NEET Merit list. In 2021, 3 students topped the medical entrance examination with 720 on 720 marks. General Category students need a minimum of 50 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology to qualify for the NEET UG 2022 admissions.

NEET ranks are used by central and state bodies to hole 15 percent of all India quota and 85 percent of state quota counselling. In the case of MBBS, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) hosts AIQ NEET counselling on www.mcc.nic.in.