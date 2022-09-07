Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies due to cardiac arrest, CM Basavaraj Bommai calls it 'huge loss for state'

Umesh Katti/File Photo

Umesh Katti, an eight-time MLA from Karnataka's Hukkeri assembly constituency and Minister of Forests, died on Tuesday evening. Minister Umesh Katti died after he suffered a heart attack. According to sources, the minister, 61, felt chest pain at his Dollars Colony home and collapsed, following which he was shifted to Ramaiah hospital, where he breathed his last.

Speaking to ANI, Bommai called the late minister a "brother" and said that he did a lot of work for the state. "I've lost a very close friend of mine. he was a brother to me. He had some heart issues but we never thought he'll pass away so soon. He has done a lot of work for the state. He handled several portfolios efficiently. It is a huge loss for the state. He has left a huge vacuum which is very difficult to fill up," Bommai said.

READ | Kerala: 21-year-old man, arrested under IT Act, interrogated over terror suspicion

The Chief Minister informed that the mortal remains of the deceased minister would be shifted by air ambulance and he will be accorded state honours.

"His (Umesh Katti) body will be shifted by air ambulance. All procedures will be done after public viewing till 2 pm at Sankeshwara. The last rites will be performed with state honours at Bagewadi Belagavi. Holiday announced in schools and colleges today in Belagavi," he told the media.

READ | Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress set to begin today: 10 key things to know

Meanwhile, Dr Aruna Ramesh, HOD of Emergency services at Ramaiah Hospital said that the minister "must have suffered a massive heart attack" at home, while adding that he was brought unconscious to the hospital in the late evening.

"He was brought in at 10.30 pm. He was unconscious, not breathing and he did not have a pulse. So as a routine, it is considered a cardiac arrest. Whatever was necessary was done. In spite of all our efforts, we could not revive him. At 11.40 pm, we declared him dead. Unfortunately, he must have had a massive heart attack at home. He already had a cardiac problem," she said.