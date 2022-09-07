Search icon
MHT CET 2022 Result: MAH B.HMCT Result 2022 declared at mahacet.org, check direct link, steps to download scores

Along with the MAH B.HMCT Result 2022, scorecards of the exam have also been released online at www.mahacet.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 08:28 AM IST

The Maharashtra Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 Result has been released for the MAH B.HMCT Result 2022. The results have been declared online for the candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management Common Entrance Test. Candidates can now check and download their scores from the official website - www.mahacet.org. 

 Along with the MAH B.HMCT Result 2022, scorecards of the exam have also been released online. Students would require their MHT CET or MAH B.HMCT hall tickets to check and download their scores. 

MAH B.HMCT Result 2022: Direct link to check scores 

MHT CET 2022 Result: Steps to check the MAH B.HMCT Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell - www.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the "MAH B.HMCT 2022 Click to View Score Card" link on the homepage. 

Step 3: A new page will now open where candidates must enter their login credentials like the application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your MAH B.HMCT Result 2022, Scorecard will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same for future use. 

Notably, it is mandatory to have a printed copy of the MAH B.HMCT Result 2022 for admission purposes. After the MAH B.HMCT Result 2022, all other MHT CET Results 2022 are expected to be declared by September 15, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more updates.

