NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam date, admit card, guidelines, OMR answer sheet, exam centre list - Latest updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced to elease the admit cards for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 entrance exam on September 9. It is to be noted that the admit cards for NEET 2021 entrance exam contain detailed guidelines on the exam. The list of exam cities has already been released by the NTA. Once released, the NEET 2021 entrance exam admit card will be available for download on NTA's official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET 2021 entrance examination is scheduled to be held on September 12.

Students appearing in NEET 2021 entrance exam can also check their exam city on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The students will need to log in using the application or registration number to check their exam city.

NEET 2021: Pre-exam Guidelines

Students can check for the exact location of their NEET 2021 entrance exam centre using a map to reduce the chances of confusion and delay. Students are advised to check their center allotments carefully and make travel arrangements accordingly to avoid any hassle.

The NEET 2021 entrance exam admit cards, which will release on September 9, will contain detailed guidelines on entry at the exam centre and the NEET dress code too. It will also contain guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19 and other instructions.

In a related development, the NTA has released a series of instructions on how to fill the OMR sheet. The NTA has also released a sample OMR sheet on its official website neet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that NEET 2021 entrance exam will be conducted by NTA on September 12, 2021 in offline mode.

"A sample OMR Answer Sheet along with the instructions on 'How to fill in the OMR answer sheet' has been uploaded on the official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions on how to fill in the OMR answer sheet and abide by the same," reads the official notice.