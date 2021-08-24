NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam: Students make BIG demand ahead of exam - Details here

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate entrance exam 2021 is scheduled for mid-September and students are demanding that the National Testing Agmecy (NTA) must postpone the NEET 2021 entrance exam as its date is clashing with several other entrance exams. It is to be noted that NEET 2021 entrance exam will conducted offline on September 12.

According to students who are appearing in NEET 2021 entrance exam, the entrance date is clashing with CBSE private exams, state and national level UG entrance exams. The students are demanding that NEET 2021 entrance exam must be postponed to avoid this clash and give some more time to the students to prepare for NEET 2021 entrance exam.

“Many NEET Aspirants are raising their issues for many days. But still why the govt is ignoring them. It’s a dream of many students to clear it.So, it’s my meek solicitation to Dr Pradhan to postpone it till October,” tweeted a student.

“NEET has no trial phase like JEE. We have no opportunity for improvement.JEE main students have got postponement even after having 4 attempts.Why can’t NEET students get postponement by 3-4 weeks? We have only 1 opportunity in a year,” another student said.

Notably, the admit cards for NEET 2021 entrance exam will be issued on September 9. NEET 2021 entrance exam will be conducted in 11 other languages, including Punjabi and Malayalam.

“To ensure maintaining social distancing norms, the number of cities where NEET exams will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres has also been ramped up,” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is arranging the entrance test centres across various cities as per COVID-19 protocols and the NTA has already released the list of exam centre cities.

Students can check for the exact location of their NEET 2021 entrance exam centre using a map to reduce the chances of confusion and delay. Students are advised to check their center allotments carefully and make travel arrangements accordingly to avoid any hassle.

The NTA has released a series of instructions on how to fill the OMR sheet. The NTA has also released a sample OMR sheet on its official website neet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that NEET 2021 entrance exam will be conducted by NTA on September 12, 2021 in offline mode.