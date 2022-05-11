NEET PG 2022 latest update: Admit cards to be out soon, SC to hear postponement plea on May 13

File photo

The admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 will be released soon by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on its official website, as per a recent notification.

The NBEMS released a notification on May 10, saying that the admit cards for the NEET PG 2022 examination will be out soon on the official website. Those who wish to download the admit cards can do so by visiting natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The NBEMS notification states, “The admit cards shall be issued 'batch-wise' shortly. Applicants for NEET-PG 2022 are advised to check their applicant login accounts on NEET-PG 2022 index page at the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in periodically for admit cards.”

Meanwhile, students and medical aspirants across the country are urging the central government to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam by a few weeks, since the dates are clashing with the already underway NEET PG 2021 counselling.

NEET PG 2022: How to download admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘NEET PG 2022 admit cards’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name, roll number, and other credentials on the website.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the NEET PG 2022 admit card for future reference.

The Supreme Court will be hearing a plea filed by medical aspirants who are seeking the postponement of NEET PG 2022, on May 13. Students are urging the Centre to postpone the exam as it is clashing with the already underway NEET PG 2021 counseling schedule.

As of now, the NEET PG 2022 medical exam has not been postponed and will be held on May 21, according to the official schedule. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) also issued a clarification regarding a fake notice stating the postponement of the exam. The NBE said that the official date for the exam remains May 21.

