Decision on NEET PG 2022 postponement soon? Supreme Court agrees to hear plea on May 13

The debate regarding the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 has taken over social media for the past few days. Now, there is a chance that the news of the postponement of the exam is announced soon.

Many students have been requesting the Centre and the Ministry of Health to take note of their situation and postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam. The Supreme Court has now given these students a glimmer of hope by agreeing to hear the petition for the deferment of the exam.

The Supreme Court will be hearing a plea filed by medical aspirants who are seeking the postponement of NEET PG 2022, on May 13. Students are urging the Centre to postpone the exam as it is clashing with the already underway NEET PG 2021 counseling schedule.

The Supreme Court bench that will be hearing the matter of NEET PG 2022 postponement will be headed by Justice DY Chandrachud. The final decision regarding the postponement of the medical entrance exam will be announced on May 13.

Medical aspirants from across the country have been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and the central government to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam by a few weeks. Students have also been running a social media campaign to push the exam dates.

As of now, the NEET PG 2022 medical exam has not been postponed and will be held on May 21, according to the official schedule. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) also issued a clarification regarding a fake notice stating the postponement of the exam.

The NBE had said, “It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS."

In a meeting chaired by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on April 30, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) took a decision not be postpone the NEET PG 2022 exams.

