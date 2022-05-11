NEET PG 2022 Admit Card: Release date, official websites and process to download

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 11, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) will be held on May 21. The candidates who will appear for the medical entrance exam should note that the hall ticket is likely to be released this week by May 16 or May 17.

Once released, the candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) - nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The candidates can download their NEET PG 2022 admit card with their user IDs and password generated during the registration process.

The candidates appearing for NEET PG 2022 must know that they need to enter the exam centre with hall ticket and other relevant documents as mentioned in the guidelines.

Official websites to download NEET PG 2022 Admit Card

natboard.edu.in

nbe.edu.in.

When will NEET PG 2022 exam be held

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will conduct the NEET PG 2022 on May 21, 2022.

The NEET PG 2022 examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode across the country.

The NEET PG 2022 exam is scheduled to begin at 9 am and continue till 12:30 pm on May 21, 2022.

How to Download NEET PG Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website of National Board of Examinations - nbe.edu.in

On the Homepage, click on NEET PG Section

Click on the link that reads, 'NEET PG 2022 Admit Card'

Enter the login credentials and click on submit

Your NEET PG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the NEET PG 2022 admit card and take a printout of it for future use.