NEET PG 2022: Admit card to release soon with exam on May 21 - Check expected date, how to download

NEET PG 2022 Exam Latest Update: The government recently reaffirmed that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) will be held as scheduled on May 21. It clarified this while fact checking a fake notification claiming that the date for the exam has been postponed to July 9. Despite growing protests for deferment of the exam, there have been no signs that there are any such plans. With this, reports suggest that the admit cards for NEET PG 2022 could be released soon.

NEET PG 2022 exam hall ticket/ admit card release date

As per multiple reports, the admit cards for NEET PG 2022 aspirants will release soon on the official website- nbe.edu.in. While there has been no official update on the date for release of hall tickets, they are expected to be out this week, latest by May 16 or 17.

With the exam to be conducted on May 21, aspirants will get their admit cards at least 4 to 5 days before the date. When the NEET PG 2022 admit card are released, aspirants will be after to download them from the official website. An easy step-by-step guide to download the NEET PG 2022 admit card is provided later in this article.

Students will need to carry the admit card and other relevant documents as per the guidelines, when entering their NEET PG exam centre.

NEET PG 2022 exam date and demand for postponement

The latest official update on any deliberations on the date of NEET PG 2022 was the decision to not postpone the exam, which was taken in an official meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, it was reported at the time citing sources.

The call to defer the exam date has been growing louder with protests reaching Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday in a peaceful demonstration. A memorandum was also submitted to PM Narendra Modi by more than 15,000 aspirants, requesting postponement of the exam. On social media, hashtags of ‘Postpone NEET PG 2022’ have been trending over the past week.

The reason behind the call for postponement, as per the protesters, is lack of adequate time to prepare as they believe that the gap between NEET PG 2021 Counselling and the NEET PG 2022 entrance exam is too less. Another reason given is that many haven’t been able to finish internships, as they have been designated on emergency Covid-19 duties, making them ineligible for exams if they are conducted on May 21.

Step-by-step guide to download NEET PG 2022 Admit Card

Log on to the official NEET PG website nbe.edu.in

You will find the NEET PG 2022 Admit Cards link on the homepage

Aspirants will need to login using the required information

Submit details to have the Admit Card displayed

Download and make a hard copy for future purposes

