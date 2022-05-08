NEET PG 2022: Exam date, admit card - Latest updates that aspirants must know

File Photo

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate admissions (NEET PG) 2022 is slated to be conducted in less than a fortnight on May 21. As we draw near to the examination date, calls for postponement of the exam have been steadily rising.

Medical aspirants held a silent protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday to peacefully voice their ask to delay the exam. The protest came after medical students’ union submitted a memorable to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging NEET 2022 exam to be postponed.

Meanwhile, the government fact checked a fake notification doing rounds on social media claiming that NEET 2022 had been postponed with the new exam date being July 9. Media reports also suggest that the admit cards could be released as early as this week. Here are the latest updates on NEET PG 2022.

NEET 2022 postponement demand

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) took the demonstrations to the iconic Jantar Mantar in national capital for a peaceful gathering and silent protest. They were joined by other associations.

"We have taken the government’s permission for it. The principal objective is to demand for postponing the exam. With this gathering, we are trying to convey our demand to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Union Health Minister and the National Medical Commission (NMC), and have them reconsider the postponement," AIMSA’s Dr Jitendra tweeted.

On Friday, 15,000 NEET 2022 aspirants had submitted a memorandum to PM Modi urging deferment of the exam.

The memorandum observed that over 50,000 aspirants were unable to apply for NEET PG 2022 exam due to the 'uncertainty of the counselling process'.

NEET 2022 exam date and fake notification

On Saturday, a fake notification was called out by the government. Through its fact checking handle on Twitter, it clarified that the NEET PG 2022 has not been postponed and the exam will be conducted as per the schedule on May 21.

A fake notification in the name of National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) was trying to mislead people by claiming that the exam date had been deferred to July 9.

“A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022. The exam has not been postponed. It will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only,” PIB’s fact check handle tweeted.

NEET PG 2022 admit card may be released this week

Despite the government’s clarification and rising demand to postpone, media reports suggest that NEET PG 2022 admit cards could be released within this week. Release of admit cards with less than two weeks’ time left in the scheduled exam date.