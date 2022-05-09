PIB fact check: NEET PG 2022 exam NOT postponed, to be held on May 21

(Image Source: Twitter)

PIB's fact-checking arm on Saturday warned aspirants against a fake notice circulating on social media which claims NEET PG 2022 has been deferred till July 9. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) termed the letter circulated on exam postponement as fake.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) has NOT been postponed and will be held as per schedule on May 21. The letter circulated on social media says NEET PG 2022 exam was postponed to July 9. However, this is completely false and no such announcement has been made by health ministry.

Earlier, PIB issued a fact check regarding this notice and found it fake. "A #FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed and will now be conducted on July 9, 2022," PIB tweeted.

National Board of Examinations (NBE) in a statement said, "It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS." In a meeting chaired by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on April 30, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) took a decision not be postpone the NEET PG 2022 exams.

Meanwhile, NEET aspirants, medical students and student doctor associations continue to demand for the postponement of the exam due to not having enough time to prepare for the exam. Candidates have also reached out to the Prime Minister of India, PM Narendra Modi regarding the postponement of the NEET PG 2022 exam.

On Sunday, several NEET PG aspirants gathered at Jantar Mantar, urging the National Board of Examinations (NBE) and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam citing its clash with the ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021. Several students complained that they had to choose between appearing for a counselling round and their INI-CET exam, scheduled on May 8.