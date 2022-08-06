NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card released by Council of Architecture at nata.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card has been released by the Council of Architecture today - August 6, 2022. Candidates can download their NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card from the official website - www.nata.in.

NATA 2022 Phase 3 admit card is essential to appear in the NATA Exam scheduled to take place tomorrow - August 7, 2022. The NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card contains all the important details such as venue, exam city, and timings, among others. It is mandatory for students to carry their printed admit cards with them while going to the exam hall.

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture - www.nata.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Candidate Login' option on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login details on the new page that will open.

READ | NTA JEE Main 2022 Result date, time: JEE Main Session 2 results expected today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 4: Your NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card will now be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.

It is important to note that the NATA Phase 3 attempt will be the last one. After this, the exam is expected to officially conclude for 2022. The candidates will be given a total of 125 questions to answer (a total of 200 marks). The NATA 2022 Exam result is expected to release on August 16, 2022. For more information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.