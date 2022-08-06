Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card released by Council of Architecture at nata.in, check direct link, steps to download

The candidates will be given a total of 125 questions to answer (a total of 200 marks). The NATA 2022 Exam result is expected to release on August 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card released by Council of Architecture at nata.in, check direct link, steps to download
File Photo

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card has been released by the Council of Architecture today - August 6, 2022. Candidates can download their NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card from the official website - www.nata.in.

NATA 2022 Phase 3 admit card is essential to appear in the NATA Exam scheduled to take place tomorrow - August 7, 2022. The NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card contains all the important details such as venue, exam city, and timings, among others. It is mandatory for students to carry their printed admit cards with them while going to the exam hall.

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card Direct Link 

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture - www.nata.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Candidate Login' option on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your login details on the new page that will open. 

READ | NTA JEE Main 2022 Result date, time: JEE Main Session 2 results expected today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 4: Your NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card will now be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.

It is important to note that the NATA Phase 3 attempt will be the last one. After this, the exam is expected to officially conclude for 2022. The candidates will be given a total of 125 questions to answer (a total of 200 marks). The NATA 2022 Exam result is expected to release on August 16, 2022. For more information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Agnipath scheme: Samyukt Kisan Morcha demands rollback, nationwide campaign from Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.