MPTET 2021: Registration form to release on THIS date at peb.mp.gov.in – Details here

Professional Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh to reopen the registration process for Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET 2021) soon. The registration link for MPTET will be activated from December 14 to December 28, 2021. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of PEB, MP on peb.mp.gov.in.

According to the official notice, candidates can make changes in the registration form till January 2, 2022. The detailed notification will be released by the Professional Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh on December 2, 2021. The exam will be held in March 2022, however, the official exam date has not been released yet.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have cleared Class 12th (Intermediate) with 50% Marks and 4 Yrs. BLEd degree. OR Passed 2 Yr. BTC/ Special BTC Exam can apply for the examination. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 40 years of age.

Application Fees

General category candidates have to pay the application fees of Rs 600. Other state candidates, Rs 300/- for reserve category. For correction in the application form, candidates will have to pay Rs 70. The payment of application fees and correction fees should be paid through online mode.

MPTET 2021 Notification: peb.mp.gov.in