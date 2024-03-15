Twitter
Meet youngest IAS officer, son of autorickshaw driver, cracked UPSC exam at 21, his AIR was...

Being the youngest IAS Officer in India, Mr. Ansar Shaikh's path to this amazing accomplishment is a testament to his extraordinary talent and unwavering determination

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

(Image source: Instagram)
As the youngest IAS Officer in India, Ansar Shaikh's journey is inspiring, characterised by remarkable talent and unwavering determination. Despite facing challenges, at the age of just 21, he achieved an outstanding All India Rank of 361 in the 2016 IAS Exam.

Shaikh, who is currently the ADM in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, has his origins in the Jalna village of Maharashtra, where he was raised by autorickshaw driver and field labourer parents who valued education even in the face of hard times. With a well-planned route to success, Ansar, who did exceptionally well in school, chose to take the UPSC exams in Marathi and Political Science. His experience proves that perseverance pays off and that having a solid support network can overcome challenges.

Being the youngest IAS Officer in India, Mr. Ansar Shaikh's path to this amazing accomplishment is a testament to his extraordinary talent and unwavering determination.Overcoming adversity, Ansar Shaikh achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 361 in the IAS Exam 2016, a remarkable feat at the young age of 21, and a source of motivation for many people around the country.

At the moment, Shaikh is the ADM for West Bengal's Cooch Behar. He was born to a mother who worked in the fields and a father who drove autorickshaws in the Marathwada district of Maharashtra's Jalna village. Shaikh's family put Ansar's education first even though they were struggling financially, making sure that his education was not hampered by his circumstances. Ansar was a standout student who scored an astounding 91% on his tenth-grade exams. At Pune College, he then completed his undergraduate studies.

Ansar wisely chose Political Science as his optional subject and chose Marathi as the language for both the UPSC Mains exam and the interview, exhibiting a well-thought-out strategy that greatly aided in his  success. Ansar's story is characterised by his unwavering belief in the power of hard work and dedication. He had to deal with financial difficulties, but he received crucial support from friends and his coaching institute, which emphasises the value of resilience and having a strong support system.

After receiving his degree, he started studying hard for the UPSC Civil Services exam. He passed the test in 2016 with an outstanding All India Rank (AIR) of 361 on his first try. Throughout his early years, Ansar faced many hardships. In order to support the family financially, his brother was forced to drop out of school in the seventh grade and start working at a garage. Moreover, his sister married off at the young age of fifteen. Ansar persevered and dedicated himself to his studies in spite of these overwhelming obstacles, and he eventually overcame them to pass one of the hardest exams in the world.

