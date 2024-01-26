Meet woman who failed in class 6th but managed to clear UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

Rukmani Riar was not a particularly gifted student in school and had failed class six, but managed to clear the UPSC exam with AIR 2.

The UPSC Civil Services Exam is one of India's most difficult exams. Lakhs of UPSC candidates take the exam each year to become IAS officers. However, only a small percentage of them can pass the UPSC test and get hired as IAS officers. This article will discuss IAS Rukmani Riar, who scored second on her first attempt at the UPSC exam.

Rukmani Riar was not a particularly gifted student in school and had failed class six. Rukmani finished her education at Gurdaspur and enrolled in class 4 at the venerable Heary School in Dalhousie. Social science is Rukmani Rair, an IAS officer, who graduated from Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev University. At Mumbai's Tata Institute, she earned her master's degree in social sciences.

Rukmani completed an internship with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like Ashoda in Mysore and Annapurna Mahila Mandal in Mumbai following her graduation from TISS Mumbai. Rukmani became interested in civil service while working for the NGO, which led him to choose to take the UPSC exam.

Rukmani obtained AIR 2 and successfully cleared UPSC on his first try in 2011. She passed the UPSC through independent study and chose not to enrol in coaching. She depended on NCER books and regularly perused periodicals and newspapers from sixth to twelfth grade.

The success story of Rukmani has resonance outside of the classroom and competitive examinations. It is a story about the human spirit's victory, resiliency, and persistence. Her story of going from failing Class 6 to getting an All India Rank in the UPSC exam motivates many people facing obstacles. Rukmani's story shows us that anything is possible if one has the right support system and an unwavering commitment to achieving their goals.