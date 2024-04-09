Meet woman, DU alumnus, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, her AIR was...

Gandharva failed to pass her first preliminary exam, which was supposed to be a 2–3 mark. Then, armed with the lessons learned, Gandharva conferred with several friends, fellow candidates, and successful candidates to determine what to study and how much time to spend on each.

Countless hopeful candidates attempt one of India's most difficult exams in an attempt to realise their dream of passing the UPSC. After passing the three-part exam, a small number of these UPSC candidates advance to become IAS, IPS, and IFS. These gifted students will be rewarded for their hard work when they pass this exam. Gandharva Rathore is one such name. She is an IAS officer from the 2016 batch whose story could be a potent success mantra for aspirants getting ready for the UPSC Mains in 2023.

In her hometown of Jaipur, Rajasthan, where she was born, Gandharva Rathore attended school. She graduated from the University of Delhi's Shri Ram College for Commerce (SRCC) in 2013. After that, in 2015, she completed her post-graduation programme.

After that, she got serious about preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. In 2016, she cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination on her second try. She scored 93rd on this test without the use of a tutor.

Gandharva Rathore, however, is one of those administrative officers who completed their schooling without receiving any mentoring. She did not enrol in coaching, but at first she visited all the bookstores and coaching centres in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi.

It was there that she found the relevant notes for every topic. Read the study guide and curriculum for each subject carefully after that. Gandharva also received support from her classmates who had previously attended other coaching facilities.

Gandharva advises candidates to start their preparation with an eye towards the mains exam. According to Gandharva, she used to spend eighty percent of her time getting ready for the Mains and half of her time on the extra topic. She asserts that the optional subject is one area that is essential to passing the civil service exam. Before going on to the preliminary exam, Gandharva herself completed the Mains and Optional prep.