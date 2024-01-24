Meet twin sisters who grabbed top positions in CA exam in first attempt, they are from...

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India declared the result earlier this month.

Chartered accountancy exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for the exam, but few could crack it. However, in this year, we will tell you about two twin sisters who cleared this high-profile exam on their first attempt. They are Sanskruti and Shruti, who have secured positions in the top 10 ranks in the CA exam that was held in November last year. Sanskruti secured the second position, while her twin, Shruti, secured the eighth rank. The 22-year-old twin sisters are from Mumbai. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India declared the result earlier this month.

Their hard work serves as an inspiration for aspiring candidates aiming to crack challenging competitive exams. The duo's family played a crucial role in their journey. Sanskruti and Shruti have joined their father, brother, and sister-in-law who are also a CA. With their inclusion, the family now boasts a total of five accomplished members. With their brother and sister-in-law also being from the same field, the two said they had a great guidance system at home to prepare for CA.

The two sisters graduated with B.Com from HR College, Mumbai in 2022. They even bagged CA articleship in the same corporate house. They completed their schooling at Mary Immaculate School in Borivali’s IC Colony. The twins now plan to pursue an MBA.

READ | Meet Indian genius who founded first pharma company of India, he is called 'Father of...