Meet twin sisters who grabbed top positions in CA exam in first attempt, they are from...

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

HomeEducation

Education

Meet twin sisters who grabbed top positions in CA exam in first attempt, they are from...

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India declared the result earlier this month.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 10:21 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Chartered accountancy exam is considered one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for the exam, but few could crack it. However, in this year, we will tell you about two twin sisters who cleared this high-profile exam on their first attempt. They are Sanskruti and Shruti, who have secured positions in the top 10 ranks in the CA exam that was held in November last year. Sanskruti secured the second position, while her twin, Shruti, secured the eighth rank. The 22-year-old twin sisters are from Mumbai. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India declared the result earlier this month.

Their hard work serves as an inspiration for aspiring candidates aiming to crack challenging competitive exams. The duo's family played a crucial role in their journey. Sanskruti and Shruti have joined their father, brother, and sister-in-law who are also a CA. With their inclusion, the family now boasts a total of five accomplished members. With their brother and sister-in-law also being from the same field, the two said they had a great guidance system at home to prepare for CA.

The two sisters graduated with B.Com from HR College, Mumbai in 2022. They even bagged CA articleship in the same corporate house. They completed their schooling at Mary Immaculate School in Borivali’s IC Colony. The twins now plan to pursue an MBA.

READ | Meet Indian genius who founded first pharma company of India, he is called 'Father of...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actor whose film earned Rs 300 crore, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Yash

DNA TV Show: Why Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur being termed as masterstroke of Modi govt

World's richest man Elon Musk says this about India not having permanent seat in UN Security Council

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, she is from...

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE