Meet Satyam Kumar, farmer's son who cracked JEE at 12, became youngest IITian with AIR...

This child prodigy cracked the IIT JEE at the tender age of 12. Know his story here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

Lakhs of aspirants appear to take the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) every year. It is the toughest engineering entrance exam in the country. Aspirants put in a lot of studying and hard work to crack the IIT entrance exam. Satyam Kumar is another such aspirant who cracked the IIT JEE. 

Kumar was born to a farmer's family in Bihar. He secured AIR 670 at the IIT-JEE in 2013 and became the youngest Indian to crack the exam at the tender age of 13. This was his second attempt. 

Satyam studied at Kota in Rajasthan to achieve his goal and he managed to clear the IIT JEE entrance exam through hard work. He appeared for the JEE in 2012 at the age of 12 for the first time and secured AIR 8,137 but decided to retake the exam. 

He did his BTech-Metech dual degree in Electrical Engineering at IIT Kanpur in 2018. After this, he went to the University of Texas at Austin for his PhD at the age of 24. According to Satyam Kumar’s LinkedIn profile, he is currently working at Apple as a Machine Learning Intern.

Read: Meet Arti Jha, truck mechanic's daughter, who struggled hard for NEET coaching, cracked exam with AIR...

