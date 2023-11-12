Headlines

Education

Meet Arti Jha, truck mechanic's daughter, who struggled hard for NEET coaching, cracked exam with AIR...

Arti Jha cracked NEET 2023 with top rank even after facing a lot of hardships. Know her inspiring story.

DNA Web Team

Nov 12, 2023

Arti Jha, one of the sharpest minds in our country appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG in 2023 and cracked the exam at the age of 21. She secured an All India Rank (AIR) 192. Her journey is inspiring for many reasons. She battled many difficulties to reach where she is now. 

Arti was born to a truck mechanic father and a homemaker mother. Her family faces severe financial hardships. Her father used to earn only Rs 20,000 per month. The family saved money from their limited income to provide for Arti's medical entrance coaching. 

She credits her family for inspiring her and for always being there for her in the toughest of times. When Arti joined coaching, her classes were about 17 km away from her house. She used to travel half the distance by bus and walk up to 3 km every day to save money. 

All of these hardships could not shake her determination and kept her motivated to crack the NEET exam. During her preparations, to keep herself from falling asleep, Arti used to keep the fan off.  Her hard work finally paid off in 2023 when she cracked NEET 2023 with AIR 99 and ranked 33 in the OBC category. She will become the first doctor in her family. 

