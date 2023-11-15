Meet man who worked as engineer for 30 years, now joins college again at 82 to study...

After completing his diploma in mechanical engineering, he started working as a junior engineer in the UP government's irrigation department.

We often hear that learning has no age limit. And this proves to be right again as an 82-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh has joined college again. He is a retired engineer from Ballia who now wants to fulfil his dream of becoming a musician. His name is Jagdish Prasad Sharma.

His love for music has taken him back to college even after having a career of 30 years as an engineer. Sharma has enrolled in Murali Manohar Town Degree College in Ballia to pursue PhD in music. Sharma said he was also inclined towards engineering. "I was interested in music since childhood but due to life's circumstances, I could not make a career in this field," Sharma told PTI on Wednesday.

He holds a diploma in mechanical engineering from Government Polytechnic College in Lucknow. After completing his diploma, he started working as a junior engineer in the UP government's irrigation department.

On his decision to return to college, Sharma said, "Hobbies should always remain alive because they inspire us to live. Even though I am old, my dream of becoming a musician is still young."

Arvind Upadhyay, a music professor at Murali Manohar Town Degree College, praised Sharma's enthusiasm. Upadhyay said Sharma is learning music diligently and his student inspires him.

