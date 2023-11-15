Headlines

World Cup 2023: Unbeaten India hammer New Zealand by 70 runs, storms into final with 10th consecutive win

IND vs NZ: Mohammed Shami becomes 1st India bowler to achieve this massive feat in ODI World Cup

Meet man who worked as engineer for 30 years, now joins college again at 82 to study...

Meet richest man in UP with Rs 12000 crore net worth, he built India's second-largest detergent brand

'Rest little brother': David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston's emotional notes for Matthew Perry leave Friends fans sobbing

Dev Diwali 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

7 impacts of high aqi level on health

8 tips to look young after 40s

7 benefits of eating pears

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Director Anil Sharma defends Nana Patekar after actor gets trolled for hitting fan: 'This is...'

Kalki 2898 AD's action sequences featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone leaked online, video goes viral

After completing his diploma in mechanical engineering, he started working as a junior engineer in the UP government's irrigation department.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 10:24 PM IST

We often hear that learning has no age limit. And this proves to be right again as an 82-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh has joined college again. He is a retired engineer from Ballia who now wants to fulfil his dream of becoming a musician. His name is Jagdish Prasad Sharma.

His love for music has taken him back to college even after having a career of 30 years as an engineer. Sharma has enrolled in Murali Manohar Town Degree College in Ballia to pursue PhD in music. Sharma said he was also inclined towards engineering. "I was interested in music since childhood but due to life's circumstances, I could not make a career in this field," Sharma told PTI on Wednesday.

He holds a diploma in mechanical engineering from Government Polytechnic College in Lucknow. After completing his diploma, he started working as a junior engineer in the UP government's irrigation department.

On his decision to return to college, Sharma said, "Hobbies should always remain alive because they inspire us to live. Even though I am old, my dream of becoming a musician is still young." 

Arvind Upadhyay, a music professor at Murali Manohar Town Degree College, praised Sharma's enthusiasm. Upadhyay said Sharma is learning music diligently and his student inspires him.

