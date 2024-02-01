Meet man, who gave up royal title to become IAS officer, was called India's 'Cheetah Man' because...

Today, we delve into the story of a prince who abandoned the royal amenities and title to sit for the Union Public Service Commission exam. Here's the story of MK Ranjit Singh, who was the prince of Saurashtra, the Wankaner princely state, which dates back about 300 years. However, After achieving success in that endeavour, he was appointed as an officer within the Indian Administrative Services.

He served as a collector in numerous Madhya Pradesh districts. Many more prominent positions after this. His book on leopards was widely discussed. He is also alleged to have played a part in the scheme to import cheetahs from Namibia.

MK Ranjit Singh is an IAS officer descended from this royal family. Raja Kumar is abbreviated as MK. Today, Radhikaraje Gaekwad, the Maharani of Baroda, is his daughter. In Humans of Bombay, he described how his father completed the task without assistance. He was also very helpful in

evacuating people during the Bhopal gas tragedy.

On February 15, 1948, following independence, Ranjit Singhji was born. He was given this name because his father was a well-known cricket player and close friend of Jamsaheb Ranjit Singh of Jamnagar. During British rule, this princely state near Kathiawar was a princely state. It now appears in Gujarat's Rajkot district.

Ranjit Singh, the first member of the Royal Family to be appointed as an IAS, excelled academically. Once independence was gained, the nation was changing. He made the decision to join the IAS as a result. He was immersed in his studies more than the other royal family members. He was chosen when he took the 1961 IAS exam. This was the first time a member of the nation's royal families would take part in the service.

The sole issue here was that he would have to renounce the royal title and all of its privileges in order to become an IAS member. He walked away. He received the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He was assigned to various districts as a collector. Numerous districts featured untamed wildlife.

He began working on wildlife conservation during the period he spent working extensively on wildlife. He later received a promotion and was appointed the Madhya Pradesh government's secretary for tourism and forests. He also put numerous plans for the state's wildlife conservation into action at the same time.

MK Ranjit Singh, the author of numerous wildlife books, was not only the chairman of the Wild Trust of India, but also worked with a variety of wildlife organisations. Later, he wrote the well-known book A Life with Wildlife - From Princely to Present. We learned a lot about him through his work with Tiger in the country. Apart from that, he wrote a number of books about wildlife.