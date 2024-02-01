Meet man, who gave up royal title to become IAS officer, was called India's 'Cheetah Man' because...

Twitter
Headlines

Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari fight for love, power, freedom

'Not very much came out of it...': Shashi Tharoor after FM Sitharaman's Budget 2024 speech

Former US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Middle East Policy

Meet man, who faced 150 rejections, built Rs 64000 crore company, his father is Mukesh Ambani's...

NHAI extends KYC compliance deadline for FASTags till Feb 29: Check how to update documents

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari fight for love, power, freedom

Former US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Middle East Policy

Meet man, who faced 150 rejections, built Rs 64000 crore company, his father is Mukesh Ambani's...

8 most useful excel keyboard shortcuts

​5 top players doubtful for IPL 2024

10 unique animals only found in Saudi Arabia

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Heeramandi first look: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari fight for love, power, freedom

Meet actor who made debut with SRK, worked in many flop films, no solo hit, quit acting, is now a CEO with net worth..

Meet actress who worked with Deepika, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, quit acting after few films due to..

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, who gave up royal title to become IAS officer, was called India's 'Cheetah Man' because...

Here's the story of MK Ranjit Singh, who was the prince of Saurashtra, the Wankaner princely state, which dates back about 300 years. However, After achieving success in that endeavour, he was appointed as an officer within the Indian Administrative Services.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, we delve into the story of a prince who abandoned the royal amenities and title to sit for the Union Public Service Commission exam. Here's the story of MK Ranjit Singh, who was the prince of Saurashtra, the Wankaner princely state, which dates back about 300 years. However, After achieving success in that endeavour, he was appointed as an officer within the Indian Administrative Services. 

He served as a collector in numerous Madhya Pradesh districts. Many more prominent positions after this. His book on leopards was widely discussed. He is also alleged to have played a part in the scheme to import cheetahs from Namibia.

MK Ranjit Singh is an IAS officer descended from this royal family. Raja Kumar is abbreviated as MK. Today, Radhikaraje Gaekwad, the Maharani of Baroda, is his daughter. In Humans of Bombay, he described how his father completed the task without assistance. He was also very helpful in 
evacuating people during the Bhopal gas tragedy.

On February 15, 1948, following independence, Ranjit Singhji was born. He was given this name because his father was a well-known cricket player and close friend of Jamsaheb Ranjit Singh of Jamnagar. During British rule, this princely state near Kathiawar was a princely state. It now appears in Gujarat's Rajkot district.

Ranjit Singh, the first member of the Royal Family to be appointed as an IAS, excelled academically. Once independence was gained, the nation was changing. He made the decision to join the IAS as a result. He was immersed in his studies more than the other royal family members. He was chosen when he took the 1961 IAS exam. This was the first time a member of the nation's royal families would take part in the service.

The sole issue here was that he would have to renounce the royal title and all of its privileges in order to become an IAS member. He walked away. He received the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He was assigned to various districts as a collector. Numerous districts featured untamed wildlife.

He began working on wildlife conservation during the period he spent working extensively on wildlife. He later received a promotion and was appointed the Madhya Pradesh government's secretary for tourism and forests. He also put numerous plans for the state's wildlife conservation into action at the same time.

MK Ranjit Singh, the author of numerous wildlife books, was not only the chairman of the Wild Trust of India, but also worked with a variety of wildlife organisations. Later, he wrote the well-known book A Life with Wildlife - From Princely to Present. We learned a lot about him through his work with Tiger in the country. Apart from that, he wrote a number of books about wildlife.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why Pursue an MS in Machine Learning: Uncovering the Benefits

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: AAP urges HC for fresh elections under supervision of retired judge

Z-Library: Your Access Portal to the World of Books and Articles

Budget Session to begin today, here's all you need to know

Discover Paradise: Luxury Real Estate in Phuket, Thailand

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE