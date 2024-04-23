Meet man who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC with AIR 38, resigned as IAS after 12 years, now he is...

We are talking about Gaurav Kaushal who cracked UPSC but later changed his career path and resigned as IAS.

Millions of students long to get into civil service and become an IAS. But some people leave it despite cracking it with top rank, and decide to follow their passion.

Kaushal hails from Haryana, and he did his schooling in Panchkula. Later, he studied at IIT Delhi after passing JEE. However, he decided to quit IIT Delhi after a year of studying and instead pursued a B.Tech in Computer Science at BITS Pilani. After a year of college, he shifted his mind once again and left it and joined Punjab Engineering College.

Thereafter, he cracked the 2012 UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) with 38th All India Rank (AIR). He was then posted in the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES), where he managed administrative tasks within the Cantonment Board. Thereafter, he left his 12-year job at IAS to become a mentor for UPSC aspirants.

Gaurav's prestigious accolades also include cracking the Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) test and JEE twice.

Currently, he handles mentorship initiatives for UPSC aspirants and offers guidance to candidates through his YouTube channel. Also, he launched the Gaurav Kaushal app, which offers holistic guidance to aspirants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kaushal changed his profession because he firmly believes in power of youth and thinks that the ability to mentor a student and fuel their dreams, is the biggest life achievement.