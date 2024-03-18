Twitter
Education

Meet man, son of street vendor, who scored 99.5 percentile in JEE Mains, gave up IIT Delhi seat due to...

Sujal's family is from Aligarh and his father Balwant Singh sells towels near a mall in Noida.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 01:07 PM IST

Getting into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is a dream for many and aspirants are ready to go that extra mile to get a spot there. However, in a surprising move, Sujal Singh decided not to go to IIT Delhi and chose to study Computer Science at Delhi Technological University (DTU) instead. Even though he got into IIT for Civil Engineering, Sujal wanted to follow his love for computer science.

Reflecting on his son's dedication, Balwant remarked, "I knew my child was capable; he used to study all day. Sujal woke up early in the morning and studied till late at night. Whenever I would wake up at night to get water at about 2-3 am, he would still be studying. He never spent much time outside with friends also," as reported by Indian Express.

Despite earning a modest income of around Rs 20,000 per month, Balwant is committed to providing the best education for Sujal. Sujal, a student of Govt. Boys’ School at Mori Gate, achieved an impressive 99.5 percentile in JEE mains after attending online classes with 'Physics Wallah' in grade 12.

Balwant emphasized, "I never forced a career upon my kids; I want to see them excel at what they choose." Sujal's sister is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Science in Delhi while preparing for the UPSC examination. To facilitate Sujal's daily commute to DTU, the family has relocated to a rented house at Bhajanpura in Delhi.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
