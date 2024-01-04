Meet man who cracked AIIMS exam at 16, became IAS officer at 22, quit job to built Rs 26000 crore company, business is..

Roman Saini cleared the prestigious AIIMS admissions test when he was 16 years old and later cracked the UPSC exam and became an IAS officer at 22. Roman Saini was assigned to Madhya Pradesh as a district collector.

Unacademy is one of the top ed-tech companies in India and has seen growth and some phenomenal success in the last 5-6 years. The foundation for this business empire was set by engineer-turned-businessman Gaurav Munjal's YouTube channel. However, if there is one person who can get credit for making Unacademy a Rs 26000 crore worth company then it is doctor and former IAS officer Roman Saini.

Roman Saini is one of the sharpest minds in India and Unacademy is the proof of that but even before this, Roman Saini was an academic genius throughout his life. For the unversed, Roman Saini cleared the prestigious AIIMS admissions test when he was 16 years old and later cracked the UPSC exam and became an IAS officer at 22. Roman Saini was assigned to Madhya Pradesh as a district collector.

However, Roman Saini wanted to dream more, do more and so he became an entrepreneur, and in 2015, he co-founded Unacademy with Gaurav Munjal and Hemesh Singh after leaving his IAS officer's post. The three of them together launched Sorting Hat Technologies, which is the parent organisation of Unacademy.

Now, through their unique style, Unacademy helps thousands of IAS aspirants prepare for UPSC exams through YouTube. The concept of Unacademy helps give a platform to students to study for UPSC coaching classes without burning a hole in their pockets.

As for their salaries in 2022, Gaurav Munjal took home Rs. 1.58 crore as CEO of Unacademy. Hemesh Singh made Rs 1.19 crore in pay, while Roman Saini was paid Rs 88 lakhs.

READ | Nita Ambani gifts Rs 451 crore necklace to Akash Ambani's wife Shloka, Mukesh Ambani gave Rs 240 crore private jet to..