Meet man who cracked AIIMS exam at 16, became IAS officer at 22, quit job to built Rs 26000 crore company, business is..

Headlines

Viral video: Groom's friends break into 'Moye Moye' during wedding, elicits angry reaction from bride

'Why is no one asking...': Orry breaks silence on publicly shaming Palak Tiwari, says he has 'never heard...'

Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi, who cracked UPSC exam too, she was once...

Mukesh Ambani to soon enter mutual fund business, Rs 2400 crore partnership to…

Court denies ex-US President Donald Trump’s effort to delay defamation trial over rape accusation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani to soon enter mutual fund business, Rs 2400 crore partnership to…

Watch: Aamir Khan dances to Meri Pyaari Behaniya with ex-wife Kiran Rao at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Meet man who had Rs 63 crore salary at Rs 121000 crore firm, resigned to join startup with Rs 1141 crore loss, he is…

Health benefits of eating raw onions

Weird facts about Gates of Hell in Turkmenistan

8 foods that increase high blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

'Why is no one asking...': Orry breaks silence on publicly shaming Palak Tiwari, says he has 'never heard...'

Ileana D'Cruz says she is still going through postpartum depression: 'There are these intense emotions...'

Watch: Aamir Khan dances to Meri Pyaari Behaniya with ex-wife Kiran Rao at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who cracked AIIMS exam at 16, became IAS officer at 22, quit job to built Rs 26000 crore company, business is..

Roman Saini cleared the prestigious AIIMS admissions test when he was 16 years old and later cracked the UPSC exam and became an IAS officer at 22. Roman Saini was assigned to Madhya Pradesh as a district collector.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 09:09 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Unacademy is one of the top ed-tech companies in India and has seen growth and some phenomenal success in the last 5-6 years. The foundation for this business empire was set by engineer-turned-businessman Gaurav Munjal's YouTube channel. However, if there is one person who can get credit for making Unacademy a Rs 26000 crore worth company then it is doctor and former IAS officer Roman Saini.

Roman Saini is one of the sharpest minds in India and Unacademy is the proof of that but even before this, Roman Saini was an academic genius throughout his life. For the unversed, Roman Saini cleared the prestigious AIIMS admissions test when he was 16 years old and later cracked the UPSC exam and became an IAS officer at 22. Roman Saini was assigned to Madhya Pradesh as a district collector.

However, Roman Saini wanted to dream more, do more and so he became an entrepreneur, and in 2015, he co-founded Unacademy with Gaurav Munjal and Hemesh Singh after leaving his IAS officer's post. The three of them together launched Sorting Hat Technologies, which is the parent organisation of Unacademy.

Now, through their unique style, Unacademy helps thousands of IAS aspirants prepare for UPSC exams through YouTube. The concept of Unacademy helps give a platform to students to study for UPSC coaching classes without burning a hole in their pockets. 

As for their salaries in 2022, Gaurav Munjal took home Rs. 1.58 crore as CEO of Unacademy. Hemesh Singh made Rs 1.19 crore in pay, while Roman Saini was paid Rs 88 lakhs.

READ | Nita Ambani gifts Rs 451 crore necklace to Akash Ambani's wife Shloka, Mukesh Ambani gave Rs 240 crore private jet to..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Busy with Rajya Sabha election, send questionnaire: Arvind Kejriwal to ED after skipping summons

'Bahut zaleel kiya hai': Anurag Dobhal lashes out at BB17 makers, claims their winner is fixed, says Munawar is using...

'Brij Bhushan's Propaganda…’: Sakshi Malik on protests against veteran wrestlers

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC to deliver verdict over pleas seeking probe on Jan 3

Rohan Gurbaxani on getting praise for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: 'I try not to get too caught up in highs or lows' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE