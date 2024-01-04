Headlines

Nita Ambani gifted Rs 451 crore necklace to Akash Ambani's wife Shloka, Mukesh Ambani gave Rs 240 crore private jet to..

When Shloka Mehta married Akash Ambani in 2019, Nita Ambani gifted her one of the most expensive necklaces in the world - the Mouawad L’Incomparable, a Rs 451 crore necklace with 91 diamonds.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

The Ambani family - Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Shloka Mehta - is one of the richest families in the world and that fact is evident through their luxurious lifestyle. The family has also set the bar pretty high when it comes to showering other family members with gifts. In 2019, Nita Ambani made headlines for gifting her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta one of the world’s most expensive necklaces; the ‘Mouawad L’Incomparable’, which costs a whopping Rs 451 crores.

Mukesh Ambani, on the other hand, gifted Nita Ambani a Rs 240 crore A319 luxury jet for her 44th birthday.

Today, we will tell you about all the expensive gifts the various family members of the Ambani family have presented to one another over the years.

Nita Ambani gifted Mouawad L’Incomparable to Shloka Mehta

When Shloka Mehta married Akash Ambani in 2019, Nita Ambani gifted her one of the most expensive necklaces in the world - the Mouawad L’Incomparable, a Rs 451 crore necklace with 91 diamonds. The necklace features a stunning 407.48-carat yellow diamond, suspended from a 229.52-carat white diamond necklace, knotted by 18-karat rose gold branchlets. In 2022, the necklace was displayed at Sotheby's and has since, gone off-market.

Mukesh Ambani gifted a private jet to Nita Ambani 

In 2007, on his wife Nita Ambani's 44th birthday, Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani gifted her an Airbus (A319) luxury private jet. The purchase of the private jet cost Mukesh Ambani a whopping Rs 240 crores.

Mukesh Ambani gifts Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge to Nita Ambani 

Mukesh Ambani recently also gifted a Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV to Nita Ambani. As per a report by Cartoq, Mukesh Ambani gifted the Rs 10 crore SUV to his wife Nita Ambani ahead of Diwali. Nita Ambani’s new Rolls-Royce is now India’s most expensive car gift.

Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani's gifts to Anant Ambani on his engagement 

On January 19, 2023, Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant at their home 'Antilia' in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family. On this occasion, Akash Ambani gifted him the 18K Panthere De Cartier Brooch worth a whopping Rs 13,218,876.

Mukesh Ambani, on the other hand, gifted his younger son the Bentley Continental GTC Speed. Reports state that the luxurious car is estimated to cost Rs 4.5 crore. 

