Meet actress who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in many films, got married at 20, was divorced twice, she is now...

The actress was also seen in Shah Rukh Khan's films 'Baadshah' and 'Karan Arjun'. Deepshikha first came into the limelight due to the film 'Koyla'.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 07:33 AM IST

It is as difficult to earn a name in the Bollywood industry as it is to maintain it. It has been seen many times that film stars gain immense popularity from their first film and then suddenly disappear from the screen. Today, we are going to tell you about an actress who gained a lot of recognistion for her work but faced equal amounts of sorrow in her personal life, and never found love. We are talking about TV actress Deepshikha Nagpal.

Deepshikha Nagpal, in the year 1993, entered the TV industry. In no time, Deepshikha Nagpal became a popular name not only on TV but also in Bollywood films. The actress was also seen in Shah Rukh Khan's films 'Baadshah' and 'Karan Arjun'. Deepshikha first came into the limelight due to the film 'Koyla'.

Deepshikha Nagpal became very famous in the industry. She managed to win the hearts of millions of people, however, she had to face a lot of sorrow in her personal life and was often in the news more for her relationships than her work. Very few people know that Deepshikha Nagpal got married at the age of just 20.

Deepshika married Jeet Upendra when she was 20 and has two children, but after ten years they divorced. In January 2012, she married Indore-based Keshav Arora, who had been her co-actor in her directorial debut 'Yeh Dooriyan'. The couple got divorced in 2016 after 4 years of marriage. 

Today, this 46-year-old actress is spending her life as a single mother to her two children - Vedhika and Vivaan.

