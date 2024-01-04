Meet actor who did only 4 films in 40 years, all super flop, his father was a superstar, who is he?

Headlines

Viral video: Groom's friends break into 'Moye Moye' during wedding, elicits angry reaction from bride

'Why is no one asking...': Orry breaks silence on publicly shaming Palak Tiwari, says he has 'never heard...'

Meet IAS officer Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi, who cracked UPSC exam too, she was once...

Mukesh Ambani to soon enter mutual fund business, Rs 2400 crore partnership to…

Court denies ex-US President Donald Trump’s effort to delay defamation trial over rape accusation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani to soon enter mutual fund business, Rs 2400 crore partnership to…

Watch: Aamir Khan dances to Meri Pyaari Behaniya with ex-wife Kiran Rao at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Meet man who had Rs 63 crore salary at Rs 121000 crore firm, resigned to join startup with Rs 1141 crore loss, he is…

Health benefits of eating raw onions

Weird facts about Gates of Hell in Turkmenistan

8 foods that increase high blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Shocking! 12 Killed In Collision Between Bus And Truck In Assam's Golaghat

Israel Hamas War: Hamas Deputy Leader Saleh Al-Arouri Killed In Alleged Israeli Drone Strike

Japan Earthquake: Horrific Visuals As Quake Rattles Vehicles In Japan's Toyama

'Why is no one asking...': Orry breaks silence on publicly shaming Palak Tiwari, says he has 'never heard...'

Ileana D'Cruz says she is still going through postpartum depression: 'There are these intense emotions...'

Watch: Aamir Khan dances to Meri Pyaari Behaniya with ex-wife Kiran Rao at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who did only 4 films in 40 years, all super flop, his father was a superstar, who is he?

There have been only a few actors in Bollywood who have had their own unique style and even today people try to copy their style. One of the biggest names among them is Dev Anand. He established his own style in Bollywood and gave super hit blockbuster films one after the other.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 07:11 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

From Amitabh Bachchan to Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Raj Kapoor, all these yesteryear superstars created their own identities on the big screen. After that, most of the next generation of superstars also came into films. However, the children of the superstars looked pale in comparison to their father's acting. Be it Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan or Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty, no one could make a mark in Bollywood.

Today, we will discuss the son of a superstar who ruled Bollywood in the 70s and 80s. This actor tried to make his son a superstar too, but all his hard work went in vain. Far from being a superstar, his son was a super flop actor and has now disappeared from the industry. 

There have been only a few actors in Bollywood who have had their own unique style and even today people try to copy their style. One of the biggest names among them is Dev Anand. He established his own style in Bollywood and gave super hit blockbuster films one after the other. After acting, he took his career forward as a producer and director and got success there too, but the same kind of success could not be replicated by his son Suneil Anand. 

Suneil Anand is an Indian actor and director and is the son of actors Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik. He runs Navketan Films. Suneil Anand was born on June 30, 1956. As his son grew up, Dev Anand planned for him to enter Bollywood. Dev Anand was also happy that his son made his own career, however, he did not know that the son whom he wanted to make a star, would get lost in anonymity. After schooling, Suneil Anand completed his studies in Business Administration from Washington University and then entered Bollywood.

Dev Anand also supported his son Suneil and made the film 'Anand aur Anand' in the year 1984. In this film, Dev Anand played the role of director, producer, and actor. Dev Anand was hopeful that with his presence, the film would become a hit, but the film proved to be a super flop and Dev Anand's plan failed.

Suneil Anand also did films such as 'Car Thief' (1986), 'Main Tere Liye' (1988), and 'Master' (2001) but they all turned out to be flops. 

When Suneil Anand was not successful in acting, he turned to production and direction and after that, he also formed his own production house by the name of Navketan Films. Now Sunil Anand's production house continuously works as a producer and director of films, however, Sunil Anand remains away from the limelight.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Busy with Rajya Sabha election, send questionnaire: Arvind Kejriwal to ED after skipping summons

'Bahut zaleel kiya hai': Anurag Dobhal lashes out at BB17 makers, claims their winner is fixed, says Munawar is using...

'Brij Bhushan's Propaganda…’: Sakshi Malik on protests against veteran wrestlers

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC to deliver verdict over pleas seeking probe on Jan 3

Rohan Gurbaxani on getting praise for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: 'I try not to get too caught up in highs or lows' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE