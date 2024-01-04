Meet actor who did only 4 films in 40 years, all super flop, his father was a superstar, who is he?

There have been only a few actors in Bollywood who have had their own unique style and even today people try to copy their style. One of the biggest names among them is Dev Anand. He established his own style in Bollywood and gave super hit blockbuster films one after the other.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Raj Kapoor, all these yesteryear superstars created their own identities on the big screen. After that, most of the next generation of superstars also came into films. However, the children of the superstars looked pale in comparison to their father's acting. Be it Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan or Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh Chakraborty, no one could make a mark in Bollywood.

Today, we will discuss the son of a superstar who ruled Bollywood in the 70s and 80s. This actor tried to make his son a superstar too, but all his hard work went in vain. Far from being a superstar, his son was a super flop actor and has now disappeared from the industry.

There have been only a few actors in Bollywood who have had their own unique style and even today people try to copy their style. One of the biggest names among them is Dev Anand. He established his own style in Bollywood and gave super hit blockbuster films one after the other. After acting, he took his career forward as a producer and director and got success there too, but the same kind of success could not be replicated by his son Suneil Anand.

Suneil Anand is an Indian actor and director and is the son of actors Dev Anand and Kalpana Kartik. He runs Navketan Films. Suneil Anand was born on June 30, 1956. As his son grew up, Dev Anand planned for him to enter Bollywood. Dev Anand was also happy that his son made his own career, however, he did not know that the son whom he wanted to make a star, would get lost in anonymity. After schooling, Suneil Anand completed his studies in Business Administration from Washington University and then entered Bollywood.

Dev Anand also supported his son Suneil and made the film 'Anand aur Anand' in the year 1984. In this film, Dev Anand played the role of director, producer, and actor. Dev Anand was hopeful that with his presence, the film would become a hit, but the film proved to be a super flop and Dev Anand's plan failed.

Suneil Anand also did films such as 'Car Thief' (1986), 'Main Tere Liye' (1988), and 'Master' (2001) but they all turned out to be flops.

When Suneil Anand was not successful in acting, he turned to production and direction and after that, he also formed his own production house by the name of Navketan Films. Now Sunil Anand's production house continuously works as a producer and director of films, however, Sunil Anand remains away from the limelight.