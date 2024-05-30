RudraM-II missile proves efficacy in DRDO evaluation

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

'Against Gambhir becoming the coach...': Sourav Ganguly gets slammed by fans for indirect tweet towards BCCI

'The Indian Sarcasm': From Humble Beginnings to Conquering Social Media

As rumours of divorce with Natasa Stankovic get stronger, fans wonder where is Hardik Pandya?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

'Against Gambhir becoming the coach...': Sourav Ganguly gets slammed by fans for indirect tweet towards BCCI

First Hindu king to marry Mughal princess

Signs, symptoms that your period cramps aren't normal 

8 reasons for high uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

This small-budget blockbuster was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, attained cult status, made director star; film earned...

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

RudraM-II missile proves efficacy in DRDO evaluation

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Air Force, and industry partners on the successful test flight of the RudraM-II missile.

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : May 30, 2024, 03:37 PM IST

RudraM-II missile proves efficacy in DRDO evaluation
Photo: DRDO/X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile on May 29, 2024. The test was conducted from an Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30 MK-I aircraft off the coast of Odisha at around 11:30 AM, according to a report by Press Information Bureau, Delhi.

The test achieved all its goals, confirming that the missile's propulsion, control, and guidance systems work correctly. The missile's performance was verified using data collected from various tracking instruments, such as electro-optical systems, radar, and telemetry stations, which were set up at different locations, including on a ship. These instruments were deployed by the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Air Force, and industry partners on the successful test flight of the RudraM-II missile. He noted that this success strengthens the RudraM-II system as a valuable addition to the armed forces. 

Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, praised the DRDO team for their hard work and dedication, which led to the successful test.

The RudraM-II is a homegrown missile system that uses solid fuel and is launched from the air. The name "Rudram" translates to "remover of sorrows." This air-to-surface missile is designed to target and neutralize various enemy assets. The RudraM series is notable for being India's first locally developed anti-radiation missiles.

Anti-radiation missiles are designed to detect and target enemy radar and communication systems by tracking their emitted radio signals, effectively neutralizing these threats.

The RudraM-II missile can be launched from a wide range of altitudes. It is capable of detecting enemy radio frequencies and radar signals from over 100 kilometers away. Additionally, it can operate in both Lock-On-Before-Launch and Lock-On-After-Launch modes. The missile has an internal guidance system that allows it to steer itself to the target after being fired.

Lock-On-Before-Launch (LOBL) means the missile locks onto its target before being fired, ensuring it has a precise aim. Lock-On-After-Launch (LOAL) allows the missile to be fired first and then find and lock onto its target while in flight. These modes improve flexibility and accuracy in targeting.

The missile has a range of 300 kilometers. It can reach speeds of up to Mach 5.5 (approximately 1.9 km/sec or 6792 km/hr) and is capable of carrying a 200-kilogram payload.

India's Sukhoi fighter jets are currently equipped with Russia's Kh-31 missiles. However, these missiles will soon be replaced by the new RudraM-II missiles.

RudraM-I 

The Rudram-1 is a next-generation anti-radiation missile (ARM) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The RudraM-I has a range of 100 to 150 kilometers and can reach speeds of up to Mach 2 (0.7 Kms/sec or 2470 Kms/hr)  which is twice the speed of sound. It can be launched from altitudes ranging between 1 and 15 kilometers. 

Four years ago, the Indian Air Force tested the RudraM-I missile at the integrated test range in Balasore, Odisha. This testing took place during a tense border dispute between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

The RudraM-I missile has two types of seekers: a passive-homing head seeker and a Millimeter Wave (MMW) seeker. The passive-homing head seeker detects targets using different radio frequencies, while the MMW seeker helps the missile work well in various weather conditions.

RudraM-III

Business Today reports that the DRDO is already developing the RudraM-III. The goal is to extend the missile's range to over 500 kilometers.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet outsider who became star with debut, one mistake in contract ruined her life, has no films in 26 years, works as...

'Against Gambhir becoming the coach...': Sourav Ganguly gets slammed by fans for indirect tweet towards BCCI

Meet woman who failed to get a job, then built Rs 1000 crore company by selling waste from home, owns one of largest…

Taj Mahal Hotel opens doors to dogs: ‘Strict instructions from Ratan Tata’

Meet man who used to walk to work, eat free meals, left high-paying corporate job at 29 due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement