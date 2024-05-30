RudraM-II missile proves efficacy in DRDO evaluation

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile on May 29, 2024. The test was conducted from an Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30 MK-I aircraft off the coast of Odisha at around 11:30 AM, according to a report by Press Information Bureau, Delhi.

The test achieved all its goals, confirming that the missile's propulsion, control, and guidance systems work correctly. The missile's performance was verified using data collected from various tracking instruments, such as electro-optical systems, radar, and telemetry stations, which were set up at different locations, including on a ship. These instruments were deployed by the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Air Force, and industry partners on the successful test flight of the RudraM-II missile. He noted that this success strengthens the RudraM-II system as a valuable addition to the armed forces.

Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, praised the DRDO team for their hard work and dedication, which led to the successful test.

The RudraM-II is a homegrown missile system that uses solid fuel and is launched from the air. The name "Rudram" translates to "remover of sorrows." This air-to-surface missile is designed to target and neutralize various enemy assets. The RudraM series is notable for being India's first locally developed anti-radiation missiles.

Anti-radiation missiles are designed to detect and target enemy radar and communication systems by tracking their emitted radio signals, effectively neutralizing these threats.

The RudraM-II missile can be launched from a wide range of altitudes. It is capable of detecting enemy radio frequencies and radar signals from over 100 kilometers away. Additionally, it can operate in both Lock-On-Before-Launch and Lock-On-After-Launch modes. The missile has an internal guidance system that allows it to steer itself to the target after being fired.

Lock-On-Before-Launch (LOBL) means the missile locks onto its target before being fired, ensuring it has a precise aim. Lock-On-After-Launch (LOAL) allows the missile to be fired first and then find and lock onto its target while in flight. These modes improve flexibility and accuracy in targeting.

The missile has a range of 300 kilometers. It can reach speeds of up to Mach 5.5 (approximately 1.9 km/sec or 6792 km/hr) and is capable of carrying a 200-kilogram payload.

India's Sukhoi fighter jets are currently equipped with Russia's Kh-31 missiles. However, these missiles will soon be replaced by the new RudraM-II missiles.

RudraM-I

The Rudram-1 is a next-generation anti-radiation missile (ARM) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The RudraM-I has a range of 100 to 150 kilometers and can reach speeds of up to Mach 2 (0.7 Kms/sec or 2470 Kms/hr) which is twice the speed of sound. It can be launched from altitudes ranging between 1 and 15 kilometers.

Four years ago, the Indian Air Force tested the RudraM-I missile at the integrated test range in Balasore, Odisha. This testing took place during a tense border dispute between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

The RudraM-I missile has two types of seekers: a passive-homing head seeker and a Millimeter Wave (MMW) seeker. The passive-homing head seeker detects targets using different radio frequencies, while the MMW seeker helps the missile work well in various weather conditions.

RudraM-III

Business Today reports that the DRDO is already developing the RudraM-III. The goal is to extend the missile's range to over 500 kilometers.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political analyst based in Bengaluru.

