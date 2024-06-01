Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NASA warns of strong solar storm with blackouts, likely to hit Earth on…

'Time for this war to end': US President Biden presents new Israel ceasefire plan, calls on Hamas to...

Weather update: These states to get respite from severe heatwave from today; check full forecast

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: Voting in 57 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies

From Aadhar card to driving license: New rules to come into effect from June 1; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's 'black magic' ritual claim

Rinku Dhawan reacts strongly to Isha Malviya's statement on her failed marriage: 'You need to...'

Malala Yousafzai makes screen debut with British sitcom We Are Lady Parts Season 2, her cowboy look goes viral

8 anticipated films to watch out for in June

Mental health: Drinks to combat depression and stress 

8 Bollywood films you don't know were Hollywood remakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Union Of Hindu woman, Muslim Man Invalid Under Muslim Personal Law: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bihar Heat Attack: Heatstroke Claims 19 Lives Amid Rising Temperatures In State, IMD Issues Alert

Amid Scorching Heatwaves, Delhi Grapples With Severe Water Crisis, CM Kejriwal Moves To SC

India's highest paid villain earns Rs 200 crore a film, more than Shah Rukh, Salman's fees; not Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol

Malaika Arora addresses breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor, actress' manager says...

Rinku Dhawan reacts strongly to Isha Malviya's statement on her failed marriage: 'You need to...'

HomeIndia

India

From Aadhar card to driving license: New rules to come into effect from June 1; check details

These new rules will result in significant changes which will have an impact on almost every citizen. Some of the important changes are related to Aadhar updates, and driving license.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 06:32 AM IST

From Aadhar card to driving license: New rules to come into effect from June 1; check details
Image: Paytm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Several new rules will come into effect from the first day of June 2024. These new rules will result in significant changes which will have an impact on almost every citizen. Some of the important changes are related to Aadhar card updates and driving licenses.

Here’s the list of changes that will come into effect from June 1

New Driving License Rules

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways recently announced new rules for obtaining a driver's license. Starting June 1, 2024, citizens will be able to take their driving exams at private institutions instead of the regular government RTOs. These private centres will be authorised to conduct examinations and issue the certifications for a driving license.

The new set of rules aims to lessen pollution by phasing out almost 900,000 old vehicles under government use and enforcing stricter car emission protocols.

The fine for speeding remains between ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 2,000. However, if a minor is found driving, they will face a serious fine of ₹ 25,000. Moreover, the vehicle owner will lose their registration, and the minor will be ineligible for to apply for a license until they turn 25 years old.

Aadhar Card Update

People who wish to update their Aadhar card details for free can do it online until June 14. However, if you opt to update the details offline, then users will be charged Rs 50 per update.

LPG Cylinder Price

Every first day of the month comes with a revision of LPG cylinder prices. On June 1, companies will set new gas cylinder prices. Reflecting on last month, we saw a decrease in commercial cylinder costs, and it is expected that they will lower cylinder prices again in June. Moreover, changes in petrol and diesel prices are expected on June 1.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet son of labourer, who bought goat for Rs 150 after selling wood, then bought cow, now owns Rs 3000 crore company...

This small-budget blockbuster was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, attained cult status, made director star; film earned...

Mr & Mrs Mahi review: Janhvi, Rajkummar's earnest performances can't save film that doesn't really get cricket or women

As rumours of divorce with Natasa Stankovic get stronger, fans wonder where is Hardik Pandya?

P2P Lending vs Traditional Lending: Which is right for you?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement