From Aadhar card to driving license: New rules to come into effect from June 1; check details

Several new rules will come into effect from the first day of June 2024. These new rules will result in significant changes which will have an impact on almost every citizen. Some of the important changes are related to Aadhar card updates and driving licenses.

Here’s the list of changes that will come into effect from June 1

New Driving License Rules

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways recently announced new rules for obtaining a driver's license. Starting June 1, 2024, citizens will be able to take their driving exams at private institutions instead of the regular government RTOs. These private centres will be authorised to conduct examinations and issue the certifications for a driving license.

The new set of rules aims to lessen pollution by phasing out almost 900,000 old vehicles under government use and enforcing stricter car emission protocols.

The fine for speeding remains between ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 2,000. However, if a minor is found driving, they will face a serious fine of ₹ 25,000. Moreover, the vehicle owner will lose their registration, and the minor will be ineligible for to apply for a license until they turn 25 years old.

Aadhar Card Update

People who wish to update their Aadhar card details for free can do it online until June 14. However, if you opt to update the details offline, then users will be charged Rs 50 per update.

LPG Cylinder Price

Every first day of the month comes with a revision of LPG cylinder prices. On June 1, companies will set new gas cylinder prices. Reflecting on last month, we saw a decrease in commercial cylinder costs, and it is expected that they will lower cylinder prices again in June. Moreover, changes in petrol and diesel prices are expected on June 1.

