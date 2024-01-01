Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IPS officer, popular on social media, resigned from job after 12 yrs to...

He worked for the West Bengal Civil Service till 2010 before becoming an IPS officer.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 06:43 AM IST

article-main
Photo: Anand Mishra/Insta
Becoming an IPS officer is a dream for many. Lakhs of UPSC aspirants appear for the UPSC exam to an IPS officer, but only a hundred of them achieve their goal. Despite such tough competition in UPSC civil services, many serving IPS and other civil servants resigned from their prestigious jobs to choose a different path. One such person is IPS Anand Mishra who recently resigned from his job to pursue a life of “freedom and independence” through social services.

Who is IPS Anand Mishra?

He is a 2011-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He belongs to Bihar. He scored All India Rank (AIR) 225 in the UPSC CSE 2010. The IPS officer is currently posted as the SP of Lakhimpur district in Assam. IPS Mishra was recently posted in Manipur to be a part of the SIT probing the violence in the state. He is dubbed as 'Assam’s Singham' on social media. He has 362K followers on Instagram. In his resignation letter, Misra said he resigned to pursue a life of 'freedom' and 'independence'.

He completed his schooling and college studies in Kolkata. He passed the West Bengal Civil Service Exam in 2005 and worked for the West Bengal Civil Service till 2010. He cleared the UPSC CSE 2010 exam and became an IPS officer.

He is a well-known personality in Assam who is renowned for his devotion to upholding law and order. Meanwhile, there are speculations that he might join BJP and contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He is a specialist in counter-insurgency and anti-mafia operations.

READ | Meet man who worked as civil servant for 22 years, resigned from job to...

