Meet man who worked as civil servant for 22 years, resigned as IRSE officer to start...

UPSC CSE is surely one of the toughest exams in India. Lakhs of aspirants appear for the civil services exam, but around 1000 candidates could clear it. It takes a lot of hard work and hours of study to crack this high-profile exam. However, many IAS and IPS officers served for some years and resigned to choose a different path. One such person is GV Rao who resigned as a civil servant to build his edtech firm.

Rao was a Group A officer in the Indian Railways Service of Engineers (IRSE) of the 1990 batch. He worked in various senior managerial positions in Indian Railways till March 2012. The 56-year-old took voluntary retirement (VRS) from the service in 2012 to build a platform that could help train UPSC aspirants. He founded Learning Space Educational Services Private Limited in Vijayawada. Later in 2017, he launched an online portal and app offering content for aspirants. He ran Skill Development Centers in Vijayawada from 2012 to 2017.

It took him four years to get things going. In 2017, he launched an online portal and app offering content for aspirants. He holds a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the Institution of Engineers of India (IEI), Kolkata. Later, he pursued an MTech (Civil Engineering) from NIT Warangal. Rao worked with the Indian Railways for more than 20 years. While still in service, he founded an NGO called Educate Every Child Foundation in 2008.

