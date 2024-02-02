Meet IFS officer who resigned from job after 34 years, becomes member of...

Twitter
Headlines

Not John Abraham, but these action superstars were first considered to play villain in Dhoom

DNA TV Show: What is cervical cancer and how it develops in women?

England's Shoaib Bashir breaks silence on Indian visa hassle, claiming Rohit Sharma's wicket on Test debut

Weather Update: IMD issues rain, thunderstorms alerts in Delhi for 2 days; check forecast here

'Sachin meets Tendulkar': India legend makes fan's day with heartwarming gesture, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not John Abraham, but these action superstars were first considered to play villain in Dhoom

England's Shoaib Bashir breaks silence on Indian visa hassle, claiming Rohit Sharma's wicket on Test debut

'Sachin meets Tendulkar': India legend makes fan's day with heartwarming gesture, video goes viral

Health benefits of eating soaked anjeer (figs) every morning

Youngest batters to score 200 in Tests

10 facts about space that will blow your mind

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Captain Miller OTT release: Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar-starrer gets it's digital release, but there's a catch

Riteish Deshmukh shares hilarious memory of Celebrity Cricket League: 'When I got married...'

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram to be available on OTT, but there is a catch

HomeEducation

Education

Meet IFS officer who resigned from job after 34 years, becomes member of...

While working as an IFS, his overseas assignments included being Ambassador to Spain and Ethiopia.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 10:28 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cracking UPSC exam is a dream of many. One has to study religiously for hours to crack the civil services exam. Lakhs of candidates apply for CSE every year, but only thousands can make it to the final list. However, some of them resigned from their jobs as IAS, IPS or IFS after serving for some years to pursue another career. One such person is Sanjay Verma, a former Indian Foreign Service who resigned from his prestigious job after serving 34 years. He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1990 and resigned on Thursday, February 2. He left the prestigious job to become a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

"Today I resigned from the Indian Foreign Service after an incredible 34 years in diplomacy. Such a privilege. Transited to a new responsibility. Sworn in as a Member of the Union Public Service Commission. Working Life comes full circle," he tweeted on Thursday.

While working as an IFS, his overseas assignments included being Ambassador to Spain and Ethiopia. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Mumbai University. The former IFS holds a Master in International Studies from JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University). Verma also holds a Fellowship in International Studies from UGC (University Grants Commission of India). His interests include reading, music, popular Indian culture and films. He is married to Sangeeta Matta and they have a daughter.

 

 

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's shares climb to all-time high, Rs 41860 crore added in one day, market cap nears... 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NASA Astronaut shares spectacular alpenglow over Hindu Kush from space, pics go viral

Nasha to Lock Upp: Know all about Poonam Pandey's journey, struggles, personal life

Hemant Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM; know all about his political career, education and personal life

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Vizag

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE