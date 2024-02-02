Meet IFS officer who resigned from job after 34 years, becomes member of...

Cracking UPSC exam is a dream of many. One has to study religiously for hours to crack the civil services exam. Lakhs of candidates apply for CSE every year, but only thousands can make it to the final list. However, some of them resigned from their jobs as IAS, IPS or IFS after serving for some years to pursue another career. One such person is Sanjay Verma, a former Indian Foreign Service who resigned from his prestigious job after serving 34 years. He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1990 and resigned on Thursday, February 2. He left the prestigious job to become a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

"Today I resigned from the Indian Foreign Service after an incredible 34 years in diplomacy. Such a privilege. Transited to a new responsibility. Sworn in as a Member of the Union Public Service Commission. Working Life comes full circle," he tweeted on Thursday.

While working as an IFS, his overseas assignments included being Ambassador to Spain and Ethiopia. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Mumbai University. The former IFS holds a Master in International Studies from JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University). Verma also holds a Fellowship in International Studies from UGC (University Grants Commission of India). His interests include reading, music, popular Indian culture and films. He is married to Sangeeta Matta and they have a daughter.

Today I resigned from the Indian Foreign Service after an incredible 34 years in diplomacy. Such a privilege. Transited to a new responsibility. Sworn in as a Member of the Union Public Service Comission. Working Life comes full circle. pic.twitter.com/NfVVbn4axl — Sanjay Verma (@SanjayVermalFS) February 1, 2024

