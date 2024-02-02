Twitter
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance's shares climb to all-time high, Rs 41860 crore added in one day, market cap nears...

In traded volume terms, 6.54 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE, and over 98.26 lakh shares at the NSE on Friday.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 07:54 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a net worth of USD 109.5 billion. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries which is present in various sectors including telecom, and electronics. His Reliance is the largest company in India by market capitalisation. And now, the firm has added Rs 41,860.54 crore to its market valuation in just one day on Friday. This comes when the shares of Reliance Industries climbed over 2 per cent and closed at Rs 2913 on NSE. The stock of the country's most valued firm went up 2.18 per cent to settle at Rs 2,914.75 on the BSE.

During the day, shares of the company jumped 3.40 per cent to hit its all-time high of Rs 2,949.90. At the NSE, it climbed 2 per cent to Rs 2,913. The company's market valuation jumped Rs 41,860.54 crore to nearly Rs 20 lakh crore (Rs 19,72,028.45 crore) in market capitalisation. The rally in the stock was instrumental in markets recovery on Friday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 440.33 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 72,085.63. The Nifty went up 156.35 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 21,853.80. In traded volume terms, 6.54 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE, and over 98.26 lakh shares at the NSE during the day. So far this year, the stock has jumped 12.76 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

