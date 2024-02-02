Meet man, set to manage Anand Mahindra's Rs 199000 crore company's finances, he is...

Anand Mahindra is one of the most successful businessmen in India. He is the chairman of Mahindra Group, which has a market cap of Rs 199000 crore as of February 2. To run his business empire, he has a team of talented people who manage business strategy, finance and events. One such person is Amarjyoti Barua, who has been appointed as the new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Barua will take his new role from May 17 this year. He will be replacing Manoj Bhatt, the company said in a statement.

Currently, Barua is serving as Executive Vice President for Group Strategy. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA). Barua joined the group in May 2023 as Executive Vice President - Group Strategy. Before joining Mahindra Group, he was with Baker Hughes for over six years as Finance Leader for Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) segment.

"Talent Development is a key priority at the Mahindra Group, which has enabled us to attract and retain top talent. In addition to world-class development programs, we have mapped career paths for each leader, which include experience across multiple roles," Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of M&M, said. In his current role, he is leading the Group Strategy Office and works with Group’s overall portfolio of businesses for growth over the short and long term.

