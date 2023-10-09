Meet IAS Prateek Jain, ex-IFoS, BITS Pilani alumnus, who cracked UPSC at 25, bagged AIR...

Headlines

IAS Prateek Jain is currently serving as the Chief Development Officer (CDO) in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for the UPSC civil services exam. But not all get success. Some even give 4-5 attempts to become IAS, IPS and IFS. The civil services exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages -- prelims, mains and personal interview. There are some UPSC aspirants who get success in their first or second attempt. One such officer who cracked the UPSC CSE exam is IAS Prateek Jain.

Who is IAS Prateek Jain?

Prateek is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer of the 2018 Batch. He is currently serving as the Chief Development Officer (CDO) in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. In his first attempt in 2016, IAS Prateek cracked the prelims and mains examination, but couldn't make it to the final list. However, he cleared the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) exam in the same year and bagged rank 3.

In his second attempt, he cleared UPSC CSE 2017 and bagged All India Rank (AIR) 86. He cracked the exam at the age of 25. Before this, he served in the Indian Forest Service for one year. He is an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani where he did a Mechanical Engineering B.E. (Hons.) and MSc (Hons.) Biological Sciences (2011-2016). He also did a Master's in Public Management from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2020.

Before taking charge as CDO Haridwar, he was Deputy Collector of the district from December 2019 to August 2020. He also served as Deputy Collector and SDM in Nainital district for almost two years.

