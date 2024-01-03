Headlines

Meet IAS officer, who worked as daily labourer to earn living, cracked UPSC exam with AIR…

The man from Rajasthan who topped the charts in the 2022 UPSC Civil Services exam was once handed the task of shifting about 25 cartons of stones every day. His commitment was unmatched, and yet, he made a meager income of Rs 5 to Rs 10 per day, barely enough to afford a single meal.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

In India, a person who works in the civil services is greatly admired and looked upon with utmost respect. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam through which a person can fulfill his dream of becoming an IAS officer is one of the toughest exams in India. Students in large numbers appear for the UPSC exam every year. As it is a very competitive exam, only a few hundred manage to clear it and thus emerge successful in becoming a civil servant. While some people take a year gap to concentrate fully on the preparation. Others despite challenging circumstances, still manage to prepare and eventually crack it. Here is one such story of IAS Ram Bhajan Kumhara.

Hailing from the humble village of Bapi in Rajasthan, Ram Bhajan Kumhara and his mother grappled with numerous challenges that involved a life without proper shelter. Despite these challenges, Ram Bhajan didn’t give up and went on to secure the 667th rank in the UPSC examination.

Diving into Ram Bhajan’s inspiring journey, he comes from an impoverished village and now holds a government job. This achievement is even more inspiring given his past life as a worker earning daily wages. As per the report of Zee News, in a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, he shared the story of his hard work and perseverance that paved the way for his achievements.

Years ago, Ram Bhajan, along with his mother worked as a daily laborer. His daily job would include breaking up stones while his mother, shouldered hefty stone loads. The man from Rajasthan who topped the charts in the 2022 UPSC Civil Services exam was once handed the task of shifting about 25 cartons of stones every day. His commitment was unmatched, and yet, he made a meager income of Rs 5 to Rs 10 per day, barely enough to afford a single meal.

Ram Bhajan lost his father to asthma amidst the Covid-19 crisis. Coming from a family that survived on the income generated by raising goats, this tragedy pushed them into severe poverty, and had no other option but to work as manual labor to earn a living.

After years of dedication and struggle, Ram Bhajan’s hard work paid off as he became a constable in the Delhi Police. But he didn't stop there. He later began his preparation to crack the UPSC exams. On his eighth attempt, he cleared the IAS exams in 2022. His achievement not only changed the financial status of his family but also marked an incredible accomplishment.

 

