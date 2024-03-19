Meet IAS officer who started preparing for UPSC exam in class 7th, cracked it in second attempt, got AIR..

Kanika originally belonged to Model Town in Haryana. She has always been a bonafide child in School Standard X; she secured a 10 CGPA. In Standard XII, she was declared a state topper.

The UPSC exam is the most challenging exam in India. Lakhs of candidates appear for this exam yearly to achieve prestigious positions in IAS, IPS, and IFS. However, only a few hardworking aspirants can crack this exam. Today, we discuss the story of one such candidate who successfully passed this exam to become an IAS officer, she is Kanika Goyal.

Kanika originally belonged to Model Town in Haryana. She has always been a bonafide child in School Standard X; she secured a 10 CGPA. In Standard XII, she was declared a state topper. In higher education, she studied at the prestigious Lady Shree Ram College, Delhi University, with subjects in political science.

Kanika cracked her UPSC exam on the second attempt, with a glorious AIR 9 in 2022. After witnessing such a huge victory, Kanika said she couldn't believe her eyes when asked how she felt when she saw her name in the top 10. She said, "I was not at all expecting my name. When the result came, I rechecked it two to three times just to see and make sure that it was my name at rank 9," as reported by India Today.

She felt "very happy and satisfied" after achieving the goals that she prepared for the past ten years.

Kanika attributes her success in the Civil Services exam to her parents, who have consistently raised her spirits. Her achievement as the top-ranking holder in the UPSC CSE 2022 caught her off guard, and she credits her family's support for it. Kanika had consistently been a capable student, earning stellar scores in her tenth and twelfth grades before attending the Civil Services. She had been devoted to her goal of becoming an IAS officer since seventh grade and had never wavered.