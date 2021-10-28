Meet Nisha Grewal, who secured AIR 51 in UPSC 2020 in first attempt

The Civil Services Examination, formally known as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered to be one of the most prestigious examinations in the country. Aspirants from across the country dream of becoming an IAS or IPS officer. Man,y taste success in their first attempt while some take many attempts before finally being successful.

Today, we will talk about Nisha Grewal, who secured All India Rank 51 in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020 that too in her first attempt.

Nisha belongs to Bhiwani in Haryana and did BA Honours from a Delhi University college.

Nisha's father works in the electricity department and her mother is a housewife. Nisha was very good at studies from the beginning and her grandfather supported her a lot. Nisha is a Political Science graduate. She was very clear about her goal and was fully geared up for the UPSC exams.

According to Nisha, she studied for about 8 to 9 hours every day. She strengthened her base with NCERT books. Nisha then prepared from Standard Books. Nisha says that if you are having difficulty preparing, you can resort to coaching. You can also prepare from the material available on the Internet.

Nisha's advice to other aspirants

Nisha believes that if you want to prepare for UPSC, you will have to constantly move forward with a better strategy. She says you won't be able to reach your destination unless you try for it every day. According to her, hard work, the right strategy, maximum revision, the practice of answer writing are very important for success.