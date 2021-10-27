Meet Divyanshu Chaudhary, an IIM graduate who left bank job to crack UPSC exam

Becoming an IAS or IPS officer is a dream for many. There are many people, who have full-time secure jobs, yet pursue their passion of becoming an officer. The Civil Services Examination, formally known as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered to be one of the most prestigious examinations in the country. While some aspirants succeed on the very first attempt, others taste success after a few attempts.

Today you will tell the story of Divyanshu Chaudhary, who secured All India Rank 30 in UPSC Civil Services 2020. He had a good bank job, but UPSC was his calling. His strategy was so accurate that he got tasted success in the second attempt itself.

Has B.Tech and MBA degrees

Divyanshu belongs to Jaipur in Rajasthan. He did his schooling from Jaipur. After intermediate, he earned a B.Tech degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, after which he received an MBA degree from IIM (IIM), Kolkata, then joined a bank. After working for 1 year, he decided to appear for the UPSC exams for which he came to Delhi for preparation.

Divyanshu had first decided that he would have optional mathematics as it was a scoring subject. He used basic resources available on the Internet instead of studying from coaching material. He also revised as much as he could and solved 80 to 100 mock test papers. Keeping these three things in mind, he worked hard, believing that there should also be a special focus on the prelims exam. If you do better in the first stage, your confidence will increase.

Divyanshu's advice to other aspirants

Divyanshu believes that you have to work hard while preparing for UPSC. He says that the optional subject should be chosen carefully. You can use the material available on the Internet for preparation. According to Divyanshu, maximum revision and writing practice are very important for successfully cracking the UPSC exams.