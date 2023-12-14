Meet doctor-turned-IPS, who failed several times, cracked UPSC exam in 5th attempt with AIR...

Even after leaving his position, he extended free medical aid to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year, countless individuals attempt the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination. However, only a select few manage to reach the final stage, and their success stories serve as a source of inspiration for others aspiring to clear the exam.

In the UPSC 2020 exam, Dr Rajesh Mohan secured the 102nd rank, achieving the prestigious position of an IPS officer. Originally from Rohtak, Haryana, his father, Rajkumar Mohan, holds the position of CM Secretary in Chandigarh. His mother is a homemaker, and his younger brother, Kulbir, serves in the Indian Army. Additionally, all his uncles are engaged in various government roles.

Dr Rajesh Mohan, an IPS officer with an MBBS degree, initially worked at a government hospital in Chandigarh in 2012. Even during his employment, he wanted to contribute more to economically underprivileged patients. This commitment to assisting the needy remained a driving force throughout his journey to crack the UPSC.

Eventually, Dr Rajesh Mohan decided to fully dedicate himself to UPSC preparation, resigning from his government job. Even after leaving his position, he extended free medical aid to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, success in the UPSC exams did not come easily; he encountered failure four times and sought coaching in Delhi to enhance his prospects.

IPS Dr Rajesh Mohan advises UPSC aspirants to prioritise self-study. While acknowledging the value of coaching in clarifying concepts, he underscores the paramount importance of self-directed learning. He highlights the significance of revision, noting that repeated revisions contribute to forming a clear mental image. Consistency, in his view, is a key element for success.

Dr Rajesh Mohan collaborated with former DGP IPS Ashok Kumar from Uttarakhand to co-author a book on the ethics paper of UPSC. Titled "Ethics Made Easy: A Unique Approach to GS Paper-IV," the book aims to guide UPSC aspirants. According to Dr. Rajesh Mohan, the journey from being a doctor to an IPS officer is a transformative period. While challenging, it plays a significant role in shaping individuals into more aware and responsible citizens.