Meet Ayushi, the visually impaired teacher who cracked UPSC 2021 exam in 5th attempt, secured AIR 48

The success story of 29-year-old Ayushi is truly inspirational for every UPSC aspirant. Despite being visually impaired, the woman didn’t let any challenges halt her preparations for one of the toughest exams in the country. After toiling hard for five years, Ayushi cleared the UPSC 2021 by securing an All India Rank of 48.

Spilling details about her journey to success, she said, “I was working throughout the past five years while preparing for the civil services exam. I could not enroll in a coaching centre because I never had the time”, said the woman who is also a schoolteacher.

The woman is a resident of Northwest Delhi’s Rani Khera village. She has completed her graduation from Deen Bandhu Sir Chotu Ram Public School, Ghevra, in 2008. Thereafter, she completed a two-year Elementary Teacher Education Course at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Keshav Puram. Next, she started her BA (Programme) course at a reputed college in Delhi University in 2011.

She started working at a school in 2012.

“While I was studying for my degree, I worked as a contractual teacher at MCD Primary (Girls) School, Rani Khera, until 2016. In 2016, I cleared the exam for the post of assistant teacher organised by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and taught at the Government Sarvodaya Co-Education Vidyalaya, Rani Khera, until 2019,” she said.

Although engrossed in a full-time job, Ayushi continued her education and did her Master’s in History from Indira Gandhi National Open University. After this, she enrolled in B.Ed at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi in 2017.

Determined to achieve more in life, Ayushi topped the DSSSB exam for the post of a lecturer in 2019.

From 2019 to the present, Ayushi has been working as a teacher at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Mubarakpur Dabas, Delhi.

Ayushi says that she appeared for the UPSC exam on her mother’s suggestion. Her mother Asha Rani said, “I had complete faith in my daughter’s ability to crack the exam”.

Unveiling details about her exam strategy, Ayushi said, “As a differently abled person, my strategy for the exam was slightly different from the rest of the candidates. When I started preparing five years ago, there weren’t too many resources available online. I would buy study material from the market and my whole family would audio record it on their mobile phones so I could listen to it”.

Ayushi’s father Ashok Kumar and brother Kumud have also been a part of her success journey.

In order to prepare for the examination, Ayushi had learnt to use ‘z/OS’, which is a screen reading software that translates text to audio. This made it easier for Ayushi to study via her phone and laptop.

Ayushi aims to work in education as she believes that education is an important tool for empowerment. Sharing her thoughts with other UPSC aspirants, Ayushi said, “Don’t allow negative ideas to enter your brain when you are preparing. Take criticism as a compeller to push yourself ahead.”