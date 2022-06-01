Meet Shivangi Goyal, victim of domestic violence and harassment who secured AIR 177 in UPSC 2021

Photo - Twitter

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the results of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 a few days back, bringing forward many inspirational success stories of people, who battled several hardships and cleared India’s toughest entrance examination.

Such is the story of Shivangi Goyal from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, who secured AIR 177 in the UPSC CSE 2021 examinations against all odds. Shivangi’s journey was filled with difficulties and challenges, being married with a 7-year-old daughter.

Shivangi Goyal’s journey to success was similar to a situation faced by many women across the world, filled with instances of domestic abuse and harassment by her in-laws. What is commendable is that she cleared the UPSC exam while a divorce case with her husband is going on.

While speaking with news outlet India Today, Goyal revealed that she had wanted to become an IAS officer even before marriage, but had failed in two attempts. After she got married, she faces domestic violence and harassment by her in-laws and decided to return to her maternal home with her daughter.

She said that her parents were supportive of her choices, and told her that she can do whatever she wanted to do. “I thought why not prepare for UPSC again,” she told India Today. She further credited her success to her daughter Raina, and her parents.

Shivangi Goyal, while sending a message to all married women, said that they should be strong and if anything wrong happens to them in their marital home, they should not be afraid. “Women can do anything they want,” she said.

Goyal, who secured the 177th rank in the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021, achieved her target by self-study and a strict routine, all the while paying attention to her family. Her story goes to show that victims of domestic abuse should stand their ground and break free from harassment.

