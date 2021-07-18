Meet Asha Kandara, mother of two and a sanitation worker in Jodhpur who has cracked the Rajasthan Administrative Service

With the recent news of three sisters, Anshu, Reetu and Suman cracking the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) together, comes another good news from the state. Asha Kandara, who hails from Jodhpur also cracked the RAS. But her story is like no one else's.

Asha, a 40-year-old woman and a mother of two has been working as a sanitation worker with the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation. Now that she had cleared the examination, she will be appointed as a senior official in the state administrative service.

After taking the exam in two stages, Asha had to wait as the declaration of results was withheld due to the pandemic.

Asha and her two children were abandoned by her husband eight years ago. It was then that she took up the job of a sanitation worker at the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation to sustain her family. She did not lose hope and with the help and support of her parents, she decided to continue her studies and completed her graduation. It was after her graduation that she appeared for the Rajasthan Administrative Services in 2018.

In an interview with NDTV, she said, "I appeared for the Mains in 2019. Before the results could be declared, I got a job in the municipal corporation and took it. I kept studying and now the result is before you."

She further added, "I believe that if people throw stones at you, you should gather them and build a bridge. If I can do it, anyone can."

Asha also said that her inspiration was her father because he was educated and knew the value of education. "My father is educated and understands the value of education. He taught us to study and move ahead. I have chosen the administrative services because I want to help other less privileged people like me. Education is the answer, education opens the door to opportunity," she said.

Asha's father Rajendra Kandara pursued his studies despite his underprivileged background. He has now retired as an accountant with the Food Corporation of India.