Three sisters from Hanumangarh crack Rajasthan's administrative services together

The final result of Rajasthan Administrative Services 2018 was announced by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday (July 13)

In a rare instance, three sisters, Anshu, Reetu and Suman from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan took everyone by surprise when they cracked the state administrative services examination together joining their other two sisters Roma and Manju who were already officers.

Now, all the five sisters, daughters of a farmer, Sahdev Saharan, are Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers.

The news was shared by officer Parveen Kaswan, Indian Forest Service (IFS) on Twitter. He congratulated them while sharing a photo of them together. "Such a good news. Anshu, Reetu and Suman are three sisters from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Today all three got selected in RAS together. Making father & family proud. They are five sisters. The other two, Roma and Manju were already RAS. All five daughters of farmer Shri Sahdev Saharan are now RAS officers," Mr Kaswan tweeted.

Such a good news. Anshu, Reetu and Suman are three sisters from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Today all three got selected in RAS together. Making father & family proud. pic.twitter.com/n9XldKizy9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2021

The final result of RAS 2018 was announced by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday. Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao topped the exam while Tonk's Manmohan Sharma and Jaipur's Shivakshi Khandal came in second and third.

Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot also went ahead and congratulated the toppers with a tweet. "Congratulations to Jhunjhunu's Mukta Rao, who topped RAS exam, Tonk's Manmohan Sharma, Jaipur's Shivakshi Khandal for securing 2nd & 3rd positions respectively & to all who have cleared the exam. It's a great opportunity to serve the state with dedication. My best wishes to them," he tweeted.