Meet Ameen Khan, son of tailor, who studied 12 hrs daily, defies disability and cracked Patwari Exam using feet

The only way to accomplish bigger goals in life is to stay committed to them no matter how many obstacles you encounter. Today, June 30, the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board released the MP Patwari Result 2023. The interview is the next step for those who passed the written test.

One of the highest scorers from Madhya Pradesh received a lot of praise once the results were announced. Ameen Khan, who is a physically-abled son of a tailor, passed the exam on his first try. The success story of Ameen Khan is incredibly motivating and emotional.

Who is Ameen Khan?

Ameen, who was born without both hands and comes from the Madhya Pradesh area of Dewas, is physically abled. However, he never gave up on his studies and persisted in his efforts with courage. Ameen tried the Patwari Exam by using his legs to overcome his disability. As a result of his father Ameen's father Iqbal Mansoori's low earnings as a tailor, the family's financial status is highly unstable.

Ameen's father was delighted to witness his son attain amazing success. Ameen never saw his impairment as a limitation because he was intellectually gifted from a young age. Since he was a little boy, Ameen has been writing with his feet and has honed this skill. Additionally, he picked up the skill of using his feet to operate the computer.

In 2012, while he was a class eleven student, he created a solar cooker project that was chosen on a national level. He was recognised for this. After completing the 12th grade in a government school, the student graduated from Indore.

Ameen then submitted the application for the Patwari test last year. In the district's merit list for the Divyang category, he took this exam while standing up and placed first. Ameen claimed that he used to study for almost 12 hours every day, and that during the downtime he practised writing fast with his toes, as per media reports. Amen credited his father and family members for his accomplishment. The people have also expressed satisfaction over his choice, in addition to the family.

