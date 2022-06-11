Maharashtra SSC result 2022: MSBSHSE class 10 result to be declared soon at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in

File photo

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC result 2022: Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSHSEB) is all set to declare the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 final exams result soon. The HSC results have already been declared by the board. Once released, Maharashtra SSC, HSC result 2022 will be available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in and others.

It was announced last month by state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad that the Maharashtra SSC Results would be announced by June 20. However, as per the latest information, Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 might get released earlier too, by June 15, 2022.

List of official websites to check Maharashtra SSC result 2022:

mahahsscboard.in msbshse.co.in mh-ssc.ac.in mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Tentative date and time

June 15, 2022, at 1:00 pm IST

Maharashtra SSC Result would be announced one day before and will be released online at 1:00 pm IST, as is the norm. Reportedly, more than 16 lakh students appeared for the SSC Exams this year.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022: Steps to Check

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the SSC or HSC result links.

Enter your required credentials.

Click on the “View Result” button.

Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Save it for future reference.

As for Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022, a total of 14,85,191 students appeared for the HSC Exams this year out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls.

Girls performed better than boys in the annual Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 percent, while that of boys was 93.29 percent, according to the results announced by the board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.

The Konkan division in the state registered the highest pass percentage of 97.21, followed by Nagpur - 96.52 percent, Amaravati - 96.34 percent, Latur- 95.25 percent, Kolhapur- 95.07 percent, Nashik- 95.03 percent, Aurangabad- 94.97 percent, Pune- 93.61 percent, while the Mumbai division recorded the lowest pass percentage of 90.91.