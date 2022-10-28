Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 212 SSC Officer posts, check salary, last date

This recruitment drive will fill up 212 posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in various entries commencing June 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 06:44 AM IST

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 212 SSC Officer posts, check salary, last date
File photo

Indian Navy to conclude the application process soon for SSC Officer posts. The registration process to begin today (October 21). The last date to apply is November 6, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 212 posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in various entries commencing June 2023. Both married and unmarried men and women can apply for it.  

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

General Service/ Hydro Cadre: 56 Posts
Air Traffic Controller: 5 Posts
Naval Air Operations Officer: 15 Posts
Pilot: 25 Posts
Logistics: 20 Posts
Education: 12 Posts
Engineering (General Service): 25 Posts
Electrical (General Service): 45 Posts
Naval Constructor: 14 Posts

Also Read: UGC NET Result 2022 expected to be declared soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check scorecard

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the bases of normalized marks in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalized using formulae mentioned in the Join Indian Navy website URL.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy turns water baby in Maldives, shares photos in swimwear
Dhanteras 2022: Investing in gold this Dhanteras? Things to keep in mind before buying
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Arpita Khan's home for Ganpati darshan
Viral Photos of the Day: Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji play Sindoor Khela at North Bombay Durga Puja
Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan to join Salman Khan's show as 'villains'?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati as Chief Technology Officer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.