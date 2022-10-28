Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 212 SSC Officer posts, check salary, last date

Indian Navy to conclude the application process soon for SSC Officer posts. The registration process to begin today (October 21). The last date to apply is November 6, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up 212 posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in various entries commencing June 2023. Both married and unmarried men and women can apply for it.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
General Service/ Hydro Cadre: 56 Posts
Air Traffic Controller: 5 Posts
Naval Air Operations Officer: 15 Posts
Pilot: 25 Posts
Logistics: 20 Posts
Education: 12 Posts
Engineering (General Service): 25 Posts
Electrical (General Service): 45 Posts
Naval Constructor: 14 Posts
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted on the bases of normalized marks in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalized using formulae mentioned in the Join Indian Navy website URL.