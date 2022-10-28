Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 212 SSC Officer posts, check salary, last date

File photo

Indian Navy to conclude the application process soon for SSC Officer posts. The registration process to begin today (October 21). The last date to apply is November 6, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 212 posts of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in various entries commencing June 2023. Both married and unmarried men and women can apply for it.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

General Service/ Hydro Cadre: 56 Posts

Air Traffic Controller: 5 Posts

Naval Air Operations Officer: 15 Posts

Pilot: 25 Posts

Logistics: 20 Posts

Education: 12 Posts

Engineering (General Service): 25 Posts

Electrical (General Service): 45 Posts

Naval Constructor: 14 Posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the bases of normalized marks in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalized using formulae mentioned in the Join Indian Navy website URL.