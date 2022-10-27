Search icon
UGC NET Result 2022 expected to be declared soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check scorecard

The UGC NET exam 2022 was conducted in multiple phases wherein phase 4 was conducted from October 8-14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the UGC NET 2022 soon. NTA final answer key is also expected to be released soon. It is important to note that for the December 2021 and June 2022 cycle, the UGC NET 2022 result along with the final answer key will release soon. Once released, UGC NET result 2022 will be available at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET is held to decide the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. The NTA closed the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key on 26 October. The result and final answer key will be published soon.

UGC Net result 2022: Steps to check
Visit the official website of the UGC net ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Click on the result link
Log in with your application number and date of birth
View your scorecard and download it for future use.

