India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 38,926 posts soon, check salary, eligibility, age limit

The India Post has invited applications for 38,926 Gramin Das Sevaks (GDS) as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same till June 5, 2022, via the official website of India Post - www.indiapostggds.gov.in.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember
Online application began on May 2, 2022
Application submission last date is June 5, 2022
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Gramin Das Sevaks: 38,926
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Expected salary
BPM: Rs 12,000
ABPM/Dak Sevak: Rs 10,000
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, the local language, and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Age limit
18 to 40 years
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Application fee
Pay Examination fee through Credit/Debit cards and Net Banking facility/ UPI OR Any Head Post Office.
For UR/OBC/EWS /Male Candidates: Rs 100
For SC/ST/ Female Candidates: No Fee
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Selection process
Selection will be based on only marks obtained in the 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalising the selection.