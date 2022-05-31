India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 38,926 posts soon, check salary, eligibility, age limit

File Photo

The India Post has invited applications for 38,926 Gramin Das Sevaks (GDS) as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same till June 5, 2022, via the official website of India Post - www.indiapostggds.gov.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember

Online application began on May 2, 2022

Application submission last date is June 5, 2022

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Gramin Das Sevaks: 38,926

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Expected salary

BPM: Rs 12,000

ABPM/Dak Sevak: Rs 10,000

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, the local language, and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Age limit

18 to 40 years

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Pay Examination fee through Credit/Debit cards and Net Banking facility/ UPI OR Any Head Post Office.

For UR/OBC/EWS /Male Candidates: Rs 100

For SC/ST/ Female Candidates: No Fee

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Selection will be based on only marks obtained in the 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalising the selection.