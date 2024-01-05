Headlines

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: 'Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…'

Ankita Lokhande gets Abhishek Kumar evicted from BB17 for slapping Samarth Jurel, netizens slam actress: 'Shame on you'

ICAI CA Result 2023: CA Final, Intermediate November result likely on January 9, details here

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

Ankita Lokhande gets Abhishek Kumar evicted from BB17 for slapping Samarth Jurel, netizens slam actress: 'Shame on you'

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

ICAI CA Result 2023: CA Final, Intermediate November result likely on January 9, details here

Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 09:49 PM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to announce the CA Intermediate and Final results soon on its official website. The result for the ICAI CA Final and Inter for the November session is expected to be announced between January 5 and January 10, 2024. Students can download the result by entering their registration number along with the roll number on the official website, icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org.

The official notice reads, “the results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th January 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that to access the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

The Intermediate course Group 1 exam was held on November 2, 4, 6 and 8, 2023 and Group II on November 10, 13, 15 and 17, 2023. The final course Group I exam was conducted on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2023 and Group II on November 9, 11, 14 and 16, 2023.  

ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023: Websites to check result

  • icai.nic.in
  • icaiexam.icai.org
  • caresults.icai.org
